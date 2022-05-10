Book for Dubai Restaurant Week ro reserve your seats at Open Table

Chef Heinz Beck reveals limited spaces available for his exclusive masterclass taking place on May 15 as part of DFF’s Foodie Experiences series

Break the Block, a unique street food block party will be held at Dubai Design District (d3) on 13 and 14 May

Win up to 100,000 AED in cash prizes with My Hidden Gems Competition

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Food fans in the city still have time to get their hands on a whole host of culinary experiences available during this year’s DFF, running until 15 May.

From street food, to family friendly restaurants, and great dining options across the city, there’s something for every wallet and taste to be enjoyed during this year’s DFF. Foodies in the city are encouraged to try out ‘once in a lifetime’ gastronomic experiences while they last – including signature dishes, masterclasses, chef’s tables, and bespoke dining experiences, in partnership with the city’s best restaurants.

Here’s what food fans in the city can still enjoy as part of DFF 2022:

Dubai Restaurant Week

In partnership with 40 of the city’s best restaurants, Dubai Restaurant Week runs until 15 May with specially curated 2 course lunch menus starting from AED95 or 3 course dinner menus starting from AED150 per person. Diners in the city will be able to enjoy irresistible dishes using the freshest ingredients – all at an attractive price that saves customers up to 50 per cent when dining out.

DRW bookings are now open and spaces are limited so reservations must be made in advance. Bookings can be made through Open Table https://www.opentable.ae/promo.aspx?m=319&pid=11386 and the full list of restaurants can be found at www.dubaifoodfestival.com.

Foodie Experiences

Featuring a curated series of Dubai’s most anticipated and prominent chef tables, masterclasses, culinary collaborations as well as out-of-the-box experiential dining concepts, DFF’s Foodie Experiences series are still available to book until 15 May by contacting the chosen restaurant directly or by visiting www.dubaifoodfestival.com

The exclusive list now includes a masterclass experience with celebrity chef, Heinz Beck available on 15 May with limited seats available.

Comedy Bizarre

Dubai Food Festival will be partnering with Dubai Comedy Festival to bring Comedy Bizarre at Bla Bla Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence from 13 – 20 May. l. Diners will experience a comedy show with a specially curated menu , offering dishes from cuisines around the world as well as laughs from Dubai’s home-grown talent such as COMEDY JAM, SHE-LARIOUS SHOW, NOTES & ROAST, BEAT THE GONG, and MAGICAL LAUGHTER as well as world-famous comedians.

My Hidden Gems Competition

Dubai is dotted with numerous hidden culinary gems, and these resident-favourite budget eats have always been a special focus for DFF. New to DFF 2022, diners across the city are encouraged to become advocates of their favourite Hidden Gem eateries by entering the My Hidden Gems Competition.

By visiting three different restaurants with a maximum budget of AED 100, making a short video of the three different menu items and posting on instagram tagging @dubaieats, the best content will be in with the chance of winning cash prizes with a first prize of AED50,000. Aimed to uncover and highlight the diversity of cuisine in Dubai through unique, independent, budget-eats and homegrown concepts, My Hidden Gems Competition will run until 31 May.

Made in Dubai

Dubai’s thriving restaurant industry is full of home-grown restaurants, café and dining concepts. During DFF 2022, diners in the city will be able to enjoy exclusive menus, price offers, special dishes and masterclasses from a number of the city’s most-loved concepts, including Akiba Dori’s kids pizza classes whereby kids can customize their own pizzas and 20 per cent off at Tresind during DFF as well as an exclusive food menu and special mango dessert for DFF at Orfali Bros.

Break the Block

In a first of its kind event, ‘Break the Block’, a unique street food block party will be held at Dubai Design District (d3), offering a counter-culture experience of food, music, and creative, freestyle performances.

The two-night event on May 13 and 14 is produced by Brag in partnership with Dubai Food Festival and Dubai Design District and in collaboration with Factory People, Last Seen Live, Ultraviolet Live, 25hours Hotel and other Dubai-based promoters.

Chase the Flavors

Running from 9 - 22 May, Chase the Flavors will be taking place at DIFC’s South Market featuring 15 of DIFC’s best restaurants coming together to celebrate food with live music, entertainment, dance shows, food workshops, surprises and much more.

Chocolate Show at Galleries Lafayette

Between 12 to 14 May, there will be a dedicated Chocolate Show at Galeries Lafayette whereby chocolate fans will be able to enjoy chocolate stalls, cooking workshops, classes and more.

Retail Promotions

To celebrate the annual festival, malls and attractions around the city will be offering exclusive dining deals, offers and fun for the whole family. Retail promotions available throughout DFF including Share Rewards programs at Mall of the Emirates, City Center Mirdif and City Center Deira as well as a dedicated food photography workshop at City Center Deira as well as a number of promotions on offer at stores across the city including Marks and Spencer, Nespresso and Starbucks.

The Beach, La Mer and City Walk will also be offering exclusive dine and win promotions as well as live bands and entertainment. Diners will be able to enjoy Festival City’s spend and win promotion as well as exclusive photo opportunities and cooking classes for the kids whilst Bluewaters will be offering bespoke masterclasses at select restaurants, kids cooking classes and special breakfast deals.

For more information and a full update on DFF activities, please visit www.dubaifoodfestival.com and @dubaieats on social media channels.

-Ends-

About Dubai Food Festival 2022

Dubai Food Festival is a citywide culinary celebration that showcases the emirate’s emergence as the gastronomy capital of the region through a packed programme of food-related events, activities, promotions and appearances by food celebrities. DFF promotes the diversity, creativity and multicultural nature of Dubai’s culinary offering – from its five-star gourmet dining to its unique Hidden Gems. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DFF is celebrating its ninth edition which runs from 2 May till 15 May, 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Dubai Economy and Tourism

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae