Dubai, UAE - Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA), the UAE’s hub for digital art is pleased to announce an open call to creators in the UAE and across the world to participate in its 2022 Digital Extravaganza exhibition. They will get the opportunity to have their projects displayed for ToDA’s visitors to admire from May 13 to August 31, 2022.

International participants are invited to broaden their imagination and create the future they would like to live in through projects that traverse alternate realities and dimensions from the physical to the augmented and virtual to even one’s inner. Their experimental, innovative works will be a part of a global event uniting the best of established and emerging artists in the world under a single roof.

Daria Prodaevich, Art Director at ToDA commented, “Art is one the few things in this world that have the ability to transcend time and space. We are excited to experience the future through the eyes of world-renowned & local artists at the Digital Extravaganza exhibition. With ToDA announcing its first open call, we are fulfilling our mission to highlight the importance of the contemporary digital art community in Dubai, discover and nurture young talents, and bolster the development of the UAE’s art sector. There are no boundaries on art, and we encourage artists from around the globe to think outside the box to display their vision of the future and its infinite possibilities for the world to admire.”

Interested applicants, aged 21 and above can send up to 5 artworks in mp4 format, which will then be put through a rigorous selection process, allowing critics and collectors to admire works of excellent quality. One artwork will then be selected for each shortlisted participant. Application forms must be completed and sent before April 24, 2022, (till 11.59 pm, UTC +4). Shortlisted applications will be informed via email and on the website on May 2, 2022.

Artworks that are chosen during the open call will be minted as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and participate in the online sub-event. Profits from the sale will be shared between ToDA, the NFT platform and the artist.

Anastasia Garnova & Il Gurn, curators of Digital Extravaganza: “If you want us to describe this exhibition in one word, the word would be sincerity. Because art tells no lies. As a fairy tale or a recurrent dream, it acts with an element of surprise and rather transforms lies into a state (fantasy one may call it) where a new reality is born. Reality is another word the viewer will get acquainted with here at ToDa. In switching between VR, AR, MetaReality, and good-old-video we see a delectable possibility to examine the essence of visual language from different perspectives. We aim to usher you to our plan. We wish to arouse your imagination. And what else do you expect from a digital art exhibition?”

The UAE’s art scene is burgeoning with Abu Dhabi's proposed Dh22 billion investments in its cultural and creative industries and the recently launched National Strategy for the Cultural and Creative Industries to increase the industry’s economic contribution to at least 5% of the GDP in the next decade. Digital Extravaganza will be one of the most dynamic art exhibitions held in the region, offering the perfect venue for a wonderful and inspiring experience of international art set in a breathtaking setting.

For more information email curator@toda.ae, visit https://toda.ae/en/open-call-toda or follow social media channels: @todadubai (Instagram), Theatre of Digital Art Dubai (Facebook).

About ToDA

ToDA is the very first & unique Theatre of Digital Art in the UAE which offers its visitors to experience art differently from a gallery visit. Its uniqueness lies in the modern, immersive way of discovering masterpieces of the world's most notable artists as well as contemporary digital artists. ToDA is a walk-through art space, where you can take memorable pictures during the show. Its breath-taking digital shows combine high-end technologies with contemporary art accompanied by stunning music, visual effects and surround sound.