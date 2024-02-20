Muscat– The Zubair Corporation successfully concluded the Zubair Townhall 2024. The event, which saw a remarkable turnout of over 400 executives from varied sectors of the Corporation, served as a platform for all employees to reflect on the accomplishments of 2023, and to engage in discussions regarding the Corporation’s future endeavours. Distinguished guests included Al Zubair bin Mohammed Al Zubair, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, esteemed members of the Board, and Niels Bormans, the Group CEO of The Zubair Corporation.

The forum commenced with a comprehensive presentation by the Group CEO, highlighting the previous year's achievements, sector-specific challenges, and outlining the strategic goals of The Zubair Corporation for the future. A power-packed discussion session followed, featuring insights from The Zubair Corporation Leadership Team. The panel took questions from attendees and highlighted programmes and future investments, encouraging employees to strive for further accomplishments.

The spotlight was then placed on the distribution of the Let’s Go for GOLD awards by the Vice Chairman and GCEO. These were handed to outstanding employees as part of the initiative. The awards recognised exceptional performance and significant contributions to the Corporation’s growth and success.

Addressing the audience, Al Zubair bin Mohammad Al Zubair, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zubair Foundation, expressed profound pride in the collective dedication and sincerity demonstrated by the Corporation’s members. He emphasised the commitment to advancing towards business excellence and success, inviting everyone to join in this inspiring journey. Al Zubair concluded his remarks by urging optimism, persistence, and a focus on seizing available opportunities, reaffirming the commitment to upholding the highest standards across all operations.

Additionally, the Zubair Townhall 2024 featured a captivating lecture by renowned international keynote speaker James Taylor, titled "Supercreativity," emphasising the vital role of creativity in driving business development. With over two decades of expertise in the field, Taylor's insights provided valuable inspiration to attendees and an opportunity for an interactive session after the inspirational talk.

The Zubair Corporation remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering innovation, excellence, and growth, as it continues to pave the way towards a brighter future for all stakeholders.

For more than five decades, Al Zubair Corporation has been working to attract new expertise and innovations from around the world to the Sultanate and other markets in which it operates. It was one of the major institutions that contributed to establishing infrastructure at the national level, in addition to its pivotal role in the culture, tourism and industry sectors in their various fields. The Zubair Corporation includes a diverse group of distinguished companies, strategic business units and joint projects that spread alongside the Sultanate in the markets of the Middle East, India, the Far East, Europe, and the United States of America.