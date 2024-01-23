Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, the largest dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center in the region, has announced ‘Birds of Arabia’ as the topic of its next educational Science Talk held on Thursday, January 25 at 6:30pm.

The event will begin with an introduction by Claudia Steuber, Chair of the Emirates Natural History Group in Abu Dhabi (ENHG AD), the oldest NGO dealing with environmental topics in the UAE.

This will be followed by a presentation on the ‘Birds of Arabia’ by Oscar Campbell, resident ornithologist of Nautica Environmental Associates (NEA), sharing his knowledge on the immense diversity of birds inhabiting and migrating through the Arabian Peninsula.

Oscar Campbell, an Irishman who has been living in the UAE since 2006, is a keen natural historian with a particular interest in birds. Currently serving as the chairman of the Emirates Bird Record Committee, he co-authored the third edition of ‘Field Guide to the Birds of the Middle East’.

Thomas Funke, Senior Zoological Education Manager at SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, will complete this talk by sharing precious tips with the attendees to start their journey as a birder. An open discussion with the three speakers will then conclude the event.

This event marks the fifth Science Talk in a series that began in September 2023. Previous topics covered include corals, sharks, climate change and cuttlefish. The series is part of the Center’s strong commitment towards education, community engagement and marine life conservation.

The Science Talk series at The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is free to attend with advance registration online. Interested participants can reserve their spot by filling out a form on the Center’s website and presenting the confirmation email upon arrival.

The Center also hosts three tours per week, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 4:30pm to 5:30pm guided by members of the education team where guests can enjoy in-depth orientations of the Center’s facilities and public offerings.

To find out more about Science Talks at the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, please visit: https://www.seaworldabudhabi.com/en/research-and-rescue/science-talk-series

To book a guided tour of the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, please visit: https://www.seaworldabudhabi.com/en/research-and-rescue/guided-tour.

About The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is the largest dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return Center in the region, serving as an advanced knowledge hub for marine science. Building on SeaWorld’s legacy of being one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center aims to bring their 60 years of experience and knowledge in marine animal care, rescue, rehabilitation and conservation to the UAE and wider region.

The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is a world-class facility led by marine scientists, veterinarians, animal care professionals, marine animal rescue experts and educators who collaborate with peers, environmental organizations, regulators and academic institutions to impact long-term conservation efforts in the region.

The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is a dedicated marine science facility outfitted with specialized equipment for research, rescue, rehabilitation and education operations. The Center brings together state-of-the-art research laboratories equipped with an aquaculture facility, a veterinary hospital, access to a shared necropsy facility, rescue pools with a rescue clinic as well as a wide-ranging rescue fleet to provide specialized care to rescued animals and advance marine conservation efforts. The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is also equipped with a high-tech auditorium and classrooms to facilitate knowledge transfer and inspire the next generation of marine scientists.

Located on Yas Island, The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences and SeaWorld. Now operational, the Center is managed and operated by Miral Experiences, a subsidiary of Miral and a leading operator of the world-class theme parks, entertainment experiences and cultural attractions and SeaWorld.

For more information, please visit: www.seaworldabudhabi.com/en/research-and-rescue

For media inquiries:

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi

Farah Sarieddine

Head of PR

fsarieddine@miral.ae