Excitement for the World’s Most Global Blockchain & Crypto Conference is at its peak as Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit date is approaching. Blockchain Economy Events are attended by famous TV&Film Stars, Pop-Stars, Ministries and industry leaders such as Blockchain.com, MicroStrategy, KuCoin, Crypto.com, BITMAIN, Ledger, Kraken, Gate.io, BitMex, OKX and many more since its very first 2019 edition.

Summit’s upcoming 5-th edition will be proudly hosted in Dubai, the largest crypto hub of the World. The event is set to be held on October 4-5, 2022 in the prestigious Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre. According to the announcement that was made on this highly anticipated conference’s Twitter account, attendees from 63+ countries are already headed to Dubai for the Most Global Blockchain Conference of the World. The Event provides unparalleled networking opportunities to its participants, as it is gathering in not only crypto companies, but government officials, institutional investors, and also industry giants such as Microsoft, Meta, Deloitte, AWS (Amazon Web Services) and many more. While part of the attendees will have a chance to listen to the mind-blowing panel discussions and keynote sessions about Bitcoin adoption, professional trading techniques, investment strategies, building on web 3.0, De-Fi, Metaverse, NFTs, usage and implementation of Blockchain technology in various industries and many other key topics on the Main Conference Stage, others can visit the participating companies’ booths, experience the various entertainment activities, explore the NFT Art Gallery and build new partnerships in extensive networking areas.

Influential names such as:

Vas Modinos - Solution Lead at Microsoft

Sumit Gosh - Founder and CEO of Chingari (Chingari is leading web 3.0 powered social app with more than 107mln downloads)

Alena Afanaseva - Co-Founder and CEO of BeInCrypto

Ivan Liljeqvist, a.k.a. Ivan on Tech - Founder of Moralis, Entrepreneur and Software Developer

Adrian Zduńczyk, a.k.a. Crypto Birb - Chartered Market Technician, Founder of The Birb Nest

Matthew Graham - CEO of Sino Global Capital

Mohamed Issa - Regional Manager at Chainalysis

are among the speakers of the conference. The conference will be hosted by Ramia Farrage, Senior Producer and Presenter from Forbes.

As Uphold’s Chief Platform Officer and award-winning compliance officer with over 18 years of experience Oonagh Van den Berg says “Blockchain Economy Events bring crypto conferences to the next level”. And this time, Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit participants will have a chance to meet Famous Titan the Robot and experience performances by this combination of man, ingenious animatronics, engineering and advanced electronics. Giant 8ft Titan Robot is the semi-finalist on “Britain’s Got a Talent 2022”, and will come alive to Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit for breathtaking spectacular shows.

Blockchain Economy Summit’s doors are open to all major players in fintech industry and new startups to discover the opportunities provided by the sanction-free “paradise” Dubai to reshape the financial future coming together under one roof.

“Dubai has a great potential in terms of regulating crypto platforms, crypto assets and its usage. This is precisely why we want to attract global players and new startups to Dubai.” says Event’s Project Manager Servi Aman.

The expected attendance for the 5-th edition of Blockchain Economy Summit is 3,000 from more than 60 countries. Further information is available on the summit website: https://beconomydubai.com/

To Sponsor the Event and reserve a booth: https://beconomydubai.com/why-sponsor

Tickets are available: https://beconomydubai.com/tickets

Event info:

Name: Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit

Date: October 4-5, 2022

Venue: Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Dubai, UAE

Official Event Hashtag: #BEDubai2022