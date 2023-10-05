Members of the media can apply for meeting accreditation at www.weforummedia.org

Geneva, Switzerland:– The World Economic Forum has opened media accreditation for the Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils 2023, which will take place at the Madinat Jumeirah Convention Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 16-18 October.

The meeting will bring together more than 500 of the world’s leading experts from academia, business, government and civil society.

At this time of globally interconnected poly-crises, experts from a wide array of disciplines and geographies will meet in Dubai to challenge assumptions and harness the potential of fresh ideas to find sustainable solutions to urgent challenges. The meeting offers an opportunity for experts to draw connections from across agendas, encounter new data and opposing views, and generate insights that can improve decision-making.

The meeting will also tackle pressing issues, including rewiring growth, advancing the energy transition, safeguarding nature and climate, and deploying innovation. Participants will benefit from a unique programme that blends hands-on working sessions with opportunities to go beyond their direct areas of expertise and engage with big-picture thinking on a broad array of topics in a vibrant, fast-paced and interactive setting.

The outcomes of this meeting will shape the agenda for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, as well as the Forum’s ongoing global initiatives across its Centres.



For media, the meeting provides unique access to a multistakeholder group of experts and discussion on the world’s pressing issues.



If you would like to cover the event, please submit your accreditation request online at www.weforummedia.org. The deadline for media accreditation is Thursday 5 October.

Applications received after this deadline will not be accepted and no accreditation will be considered on site. All requests are subject to confirmation by the World Economic Forum.

-Ends-

If you have any questions, please email Muzi Li at muzi.li@weforum.org.