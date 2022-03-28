A big step from Dubai to the Blockchain technologies of the future.

Held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma Al Maktoum, a member of Dubai's ruling family, the World Blockchain Summit - Dubai brought together the strongest voices in the global blockchain and crypto space. Taking place at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai, the summit brought together distinguished global crypto and blockchain leaders and enthusiasts.

The summit was presented by Chingari powered by $GARI, co-hosted by Paysenger, and powered by Bybit. It will feature expert keynotes and engaging panel discussions designed specifically to help meaningful interactions in the ever evolving blockchain and crypto ecosystem.

World Blockchain Summit – Dubai Participants Dazzled

Also present at the event will be Furqan Rassul, the CEO of Elite Partner Investment LLC, an investment management company with multiple investments in several industries globally. Under the leadership of its chairman, HH Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma Al Maktoum, Elite Partner Investment partners with and supports companies developing disruptive technologies, such as blockchain, to provide them with unrivalled access to the region's most prestigious, influential and well-connected decision makers in the private and public space such that they are able to achieve sustainable growth and scalability.

Aiming to maintain the momentum gained from previous events, WBS has put together a series of speakers like no other; Frederik Gregaard, CEO of Cardano, made a special keynote speech at the World Blockchain Summit – Dubai.

Among the early adopters of the technology of the future, Faryar Shirzad, Coinbase's Chief Policy Officer and former member of the National Security Council at the White House from March 2003 to August 2006, shared his views at the conference. Uğur İşbuyuran, CEO of Singapore-based Blockchain technology company Blatform, also took part as a panelist and presented the visions of the future on NFT panels to the participants.

Other experts on the star-studded staff include Alex Mashinsky, Founder and CEO of Celsius Network; Furqan Rassul, CEO of Elite Partner Investment LLC; Navin Gupta, Managing Director of Ripple, South Asia and MENA; Ghaf Capital, partner of Hubertus Thonhauser, CEO of Singapore-based Blatform Uğur İşbuyuran, President of Tezos Foundation; Dr.Mawan Alzarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center; Ertan Turhan CMO of Blatform; Ali Erkan Konak, COO of Blatform; Dr Ben Goertzel, CEO of SingularityNET; Unicoin Founding President Silvina Moschini is a few of them.

Mohammed Saleem, Founder of the World Blockchain Summit, held under the auspices of Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma Al Maktoum, a member of Dubai's ruling family, was also among the attendees.

The summit also included the Startup World Cup, a field competition for startups from all over the world, prepared by Pegasus Tech Ventures to launch on March 22, 2022, as well as for those who have been established and want to expand their businesses. One winner from the competition gets a chance to fly to San Francisco on September 30, 2022 for a chance to win an investment prize of US$1,000,000.

The Investor Gala Dinner, which will provide great support to the startups that want to raise funds by making use of the Trescon Investor Connect (TIC) program, attracted great attention. TIC provides opportunities to gather a pool of investors, family-owned businesses (FOBs) and VCs looking to invest in emerging technologies, and to form partnerships with key stakeholders responsible for regulating these ecosystems.