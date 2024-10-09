Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Confidence, motivation, and a supportive community are the secret ingredients to sticking with a new fitness routine. If you're a woman looking for a space where you can truly thrive, you’re in luck! Hundreds of welcoming women-only workouts are just waiting to help you ignite your fitness mission.

As the city gears up for Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), which will transform Dubai into a vibrant health and wellness arena from Saturday 26 October to Sunday 24 November, now is the perfect time to discover new ways to work out together with other women. Dubai’s numerous female-only gyms, pools, and beaches are here to give you a head start on your fitness journey. Whether searching for a new tribe of cheerleaders, eager to join a vibrant female-focused community to smash your wellness goals, or seeking family-friendly spots to get active with your little ones, the city is bursting with fantastic options. Here are some to look out for…

Beach days with besties

Gather your friends and little ones for an active outdoor day at several of Dubai’s stunning beaches, offering dedicated ladies-only days. At Jumeirah Beach Park, women and kids have exclusive access every Monday and Wednesday starting at 7:30 AM. This beach is the perfect spot to spend the day moving, working out, or simply soaking up the fresh sea air in a breathtaking, comfortable setting. Families can enjoy peaceful shell-spotting strolls along the shore, join fun-filled sessions to get the kids’ heart rates up at the play area, relax with yoga or meditation in the garden, or dive in for an invigorating swim. Best of all, beach entry is free. Park access is just AED 5 for Mamzar Beach which also welcomes women and children for shoreline fun every Monday and Wednesday. With its expansive sandy stretch, skate park, and water activities, there are plenty of ways to complete 30 minutes of movement while having a blast with your family.

Female-only fitness facilities

Choosing the right gym is essential for maintaining a consistent fitness routine. If you're looking for female-only spaces, Dubai offers a wealth of fantastic options to embrace the support and motivation of a community designed just for you. Discover empowering ladies-only classes and personalised training at incredible venues like In Shape Ladies Fitness Club, Motion Fitness Centre, Curvalicious, FitnGlam, and the groundbreaking women-only Fitness First in Damac Hills.

Ladies-only wellness clubs

Dubai Ladies Club is a longstanding favourite for women seeking an exclusive environment to meet like-minded members and explore diverse fitness offerings, including studio classes and a state-of-the-art gym. Zabeel Ladies Club is another premium wellness spot where you’ll find access to a gym, various fitness classes, and the opportunity to unwind in the jacuzzi, sauna, or spa. The club offers a running track, basketball, padel, and tennis courts for outdoor workouts – perfect for mixing things up and keeping your activities interesting. It will also be home to one of the many community hubs at this year’s DFC, featuring a host of classes and activities – the ideal spot for friends to work out together.

Empowering women to find their fitness groove this DFC

DFC embraces a body-positive approach that supports women of all ages and fitness levels on their path to wellness. This unique and inspiring community uplifts and motivates, making DFC an incredible way for you to build confidence through women-led sessions and supportive group activities. Finding a space where you feel comfortable, inspired, and supported is key to staying motivated on your fitness journey and remaining committed to a life of wellness beyond DFC. The city’s array of women-only spaces can help you make wellness a lifestyle choice – for yourself and your whole family.

Join the challenge and discover a fitness path that truly fits you. This year, you'll find many women-only fitness classes and activities tailored to respect and accommodate cultural preferences. The DFC Women’s Run, for example, happening at Al Forsan Park in Expo City on November 2, promises camaraderie and good spirits, helping you move towards the finish line together in a celebration of womanhood. Plus, dedicated spaces like the Ladies Fitness Zone at the RTA Al Warqa’a Park's 30 x 30 Fitness Village will offer a safe and comfortable environment for women to stay active and healthy throughout DFC.

In addition, DFC 2024 caters to the busy schedules of mothers and caregivers by hosting a range of family-friendly events with flexible schedules that fit around your commitments – meaning there's no need to leave the kids at home. This year, both the DP World Kite Beach 30 x 30 Fitness Village and RTA Al Warqa’a Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village will offer specific activities for the little ones, supervised by professionals, along with dedicated kids’ zones packed with fun activities so you can get active together and make fitness a family affair.

About Dubai Fitness Challenge

An initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) was created to support His Highness’ vision of making Dubai one of the most active cities in the world. A gateway to a healthier, more active lifestyle, this eighth edition of DFC offers an action-packed calendar of sporting events and activities, bringing friends, families, visitors, colleagues, and communities together as they commit to 30 minutes of exercise for 30 consecutive days. Featuring flagship events, Dubai Run, Dubai Ride and Dubai Stand Up Paddle, this year’s Challenge runs from Saturday 26 October to Sunday 24 November 2024.

