Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Land Department recently organised the “Tamkeen Real Estate Programme” workshop in collaboration with the Emirati Human Resources Development Council - Dubai, the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation, and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis). This workshop brought together over 160 representatives from jointly owned properties companies to expand understanding among stakeholders and ensure compliance with labour market laws and regulations.

The workshop shed light on the government’s ongoing efforts to qualify and empower citizens in the private sector, driven by the commitment to support optimal investment in human capital and build real estate competencies that contribute to developing Dubai’s real estate sector. Notably, this initiative represents the first milestone resulting from the memorandum of understanding signed by the UAE Human Resources Development Council and Nafis regarding Emiratisation, starting with the real estate sector in collaboration with the Dubai Land Department.

His Excellency Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council - Dubai, said: “The 2023 economic achievements attained by the UAE in the real estate sector, particularly in Dubai, underscore the growing strategic significance of this sector and necessitate the enhancement of national competencies within it to contribute to our country’s economic prosperity. Through the Real Estate Empowerment Programme, a direct outcome of our memorandum of understanding with Nafis, we aim to boost citizen participation through cooperative initiatives with citizens who have previously excelled in the private real estate sector. These individuals have achieved noteworthy successes deserving recognition, and our initiatives will continue to target various groups within the sector towards nurturing national capabilities and offer citizens high-quality job opportunities through efficient and effective programs.”

He added: “The success of these events hinges on the collaboration between our partners, leveraging our collective capabilities; everyone is committed to realising the vision of our wise leadership by achieving effective localisation in vital strategic sectors. I encourage citizens aspiring to excel and explore opportunities in the real estate sector, which offers boundless possibilities for building a future-ready career path.”

Joint efforts to open horizons for Emirati youth

In turn, Her Excellency Farida Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary for National Employment at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said: “The UAE’s government is dedicated to coordinating efforts aimed at enhancing the efficiency and excellence of national talents, bolstering their presence within critical sectors of our nation, including the pivotal real estate sector that plays a fundamental role in our national economy.”

Her Excellency further added: “The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in partnership with key stakeholders, particularly the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, has taken the initiative to nurture the skills of Emiratis across various fields of investment and economic endeavours. We are committed to empowering them through diverse initiatives and training programmes designed according to the highest training and qualification standards.”

She noted that the ‘Tamkeen Real Estate Programme’ workshop exemplifies the productive collaboration between the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Dubai Land Department towards introducing employment opportunities within the real estate sector. It also set out to clarify the advantages Nafis offers to individuals aspiring to work there, reflecting our commitment to strengthening the status of national talents and enhancing their role in nation-building.

His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, CEO of DLD’s Real Estate Regulatory Agency, emphasised the department’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining effective and ongoing communication with strategic allies. This approach aligns with the country’s vision and underscores our dedication to the development and empowerment of national talents, integrating them into various strategic sectors, with a special focus on the real estate sector — a cornerstone in our sustainable development journey.

Bin Ghalaita said: “The workshop signifies a noteworthy opportunity to ensure that companies, specifically jointly owned properties firms, maintain strict adherence to the relevant laws and regulations governing the UAE’s labour market. We are steadfast in our commitment to invest every essential effort in close collaboration with our partners from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council to unleash competitive opportunities.”

He underscored that Emirati youth have extensive opportunities to seamlessly integrate into the labour market, particularly within Dubai’s real estate sector, which is full of distinctive and forward-looking prospects and potential, sustained by its present global eminence.

During the ‘Tamkeen Real Estate Programme’ workshop, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council provided an extensive overview of its key benefits, focus areas, programmes offered to companies, the registration process for the programme, and the privileges extended to Emiratis when employed in the private real estate sector. These initiatives align with the Council’s mission to enhance the competitiveness of Emirati talents and establish partnerships with the private sector, ultimately creating thousands of job opportunities annually.

In response, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation delivered a presentation on the Council of Ministers’ decision to incrementally raise Emiratisation rates in private sector establishments employing 20 or more individuals by 2% annually for skilled positions, with the ultimate goal being to achieve an overall increase rate of 10% by 2026. Simultaneously, incentives will be provided to distinguished establishments that attain qualitative achievements in training and employing citizens, contributing to the objectives of the Nafis programme.

The ‘Tamkeen Real Estate Programme’ workshop serves as the initial step in a series of workshops planned for the upcoming phases and is designed to stay abreast of the most significant developments in this area, fulfil all requisite objectives, and align seamlessly with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 that seeks to integrate thousands of the rising Emirati generation into the labour market across promising sectors.