Abu Dhabi: The third session of the International Defence Conference 2025, titled “The Sky is no Longer the Limit: Emerging Threats and Opportunities in Space,” examined the increasing significance of space in defence and modern warfare. With the growing focus on both threats and opportunities in this crowded, competitive, and contested domain, the world is witnessing rapid shifts in the strategic space environment, including a notable rise in satellite launches and the use of commercial satellites in active combat operations.

Held at the Emirates Palace and organised by ADNEC Group, in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council, the conference brought together high-ranking government officials, defence policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, and representatives of multinational corporations.

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Alahbabi, Senior Advisor, Space & Cyber Technologies at EDGE Group, highlighted the growing capacity for satellite launches alongside the challenge of securing data. He stressed the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing in strengthening space systems, predicting significant growth in satellite numbers and military interest in space by 2030. He also underscored the critical need for international cooperation and global policy frameworks to manage space traffic and prevent orbital debris.

Clayton Swope, Deputy Director, Aerospace Security, Project & Senior Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, emphasised the vital role of public-private partnerships and strategic investment in space, particularly in AI and propulsion technologies. He commended the UAE’s efforts in fostering local innovation while balancing ecosystem development with global collaboration, noting the importance of clear regulations and policies.

Meanwhile, Frank Backes, Chief Executive Officer, Capella Space, discussed the rising real threats in space, stressing the need for greater cooperation between private companies, governments, and civil agencies to build resilient space systems. He highlighted the power of information-sharing and declassifying data to mitigate space-related threats and unlock space’s full potential for disaster prediction and asset management.

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO, Bayanat, Smart Solutions at Space42, focused on the importance of declassifying information and strengthening collaboration, particularly through the UAE’s public-private partnership platform. He highlighted the need for precise data to power AI-driven decision-making and human advancement, while stressing data security and the integration of multi-source remote sensing data.

The session also explored the development of advanced technologies for space situational awareness, missile defence, secure satellite communications, and resilient space assets. However, it also addressed counter-space capabilities, which are designed to disrupt or interfere with space-based services, posing significant threats to military operations. The discussion underscored the importance of nations establishing dedicated space forces, commands, strategies, policies, and alliances to navigate the evolving challenges in space security.