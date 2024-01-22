The conference focused on technologies driving the future of unmanned systems

Panel discussions revealed how the market is dealing with advancement in unmanned systems, investment and segmentation

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and the Simulation Training Exhibition (SimTEX) Conference has kicked off today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) Hall 2.

Organised by ADNEC Group and Ministry of Defence, with EDGE Group as a strategic partner, the conference brings together top experts, decision-makers, academia, government officials and diplomatic missions from the unmanned systems sector, under the theme of ‘Soaring to New Heights: Impact of New Technologies in the Evolving Unmanned Systems Era’.

The Inaugural Welcome was given by His Excellency Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, followed by Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Sciences and Technology at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ keynote address. The event saw largescale international participation, with a total of 26 speakers from around the world and hosted over 200 delegations at ADNEC.

In his welcoming speech, His Excellency Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, said, “I am pleased to welcome you to the opening of the accompanying conference. Hosting such events in the United Arab Emirates is a proud and important achievement, which furthers the development of unmanned systems, robotics and artificial intelligence industries, in addition to simulation, training and uses in the military and civilian sectors.”

His Excellency said, “This conference aims to provide a global platform that brings together officials and decision-makers as well as innovative minds in the scientific fields of unmanned systems and artificial intelligence, to discuss the topics of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the role of artificial intelligence in moving unmanned systems to new horizons, while also highlighting the latest scientific and technical developments in these fields. The sixth edition of this grand event contributes to strengthening the position of the UAE as a distinguished global destination for hosting conferences specialised in unmanned systems, simulation systems and training.”

His Excellency Major General Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for UMEX and SimTEX, said, “UMEX and SimTEX Conference provides a strategic platform that brings together industry specialists and decision-makers from across the world to share and exchange views and ideas on unmanned systems. The UMEX and SimTEX Conference and exhibitions are the only events of their kind in the Middle East region in this vital and futuristic field, reflecting the growing significance of unmanned systems in upholding international peace and security. Additionally, these industries and their innovative advancements play a crucial role in driving the sustainable development of national economies, extending beyond defence applications to encompass commercial and civilian uses.”

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO said, “Today we witnessed the launch of the UMEX and SimTEX Conference, organised by ADNEC Group and Ministry of Defence, with EDGE Group as a strategic partner, in the presence of leading diplomatic missions, industry leaders, academic researchers and global thought leaders to exchange views in the unmanned systems sector. This conference has been the largest since its inception in 2015, and part of ADNEC Group’s strategy to support vital and promising sectors and enhance the competitiveness of national companies at local and international levels.”

This year's conference featured four keynote presentations, three panel discussions and a fireside chat. The keynote presentations were given by industry leaders in their respected fields. The conference took place prior to UMEX and SimTEX 2024, which will be held on January 23 to 25, focusing on the ‘Future of Autonomy: Human endeavour for a digital world’.

ADNEC Group’s advanced facilities and event organisation expertise has been crucial in establishing Abu Dhabi as a global hub for major exhibitions like UMEX SimTEX 2024 and their accompanying conference, boosting Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a leading centre for innovation and business excellence in the industry.

-Ends-

For more information about UMEX and SimTEX 2024 and to register for the event, please visit https://umexabudhabi.ae/