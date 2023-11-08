A 33% increase in the number of exhibiting companies and brands compared to the previous edition.

Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the second edition of the Global Media Congress 2023 is slated to commence next week in the capital, Abu Dhabi, with record-breaking international participation from major global companies in the media industry, as well as decision-makers, experts, and specialists from around the world.

This announcement was made during the press conference held today to disclose the latest preparations for the launch of the second edition of the Congress, organized by ADNEC Group in partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) from November 14 to 16 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM) and Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Global Media Congress, declared: "In anticipation of the Global Media Congress's second edition, we've strengthened our global media network through strategic partnerships following our first session. These collaborations are poised to enhance this year's congress, offering participants unparalleled value. In conjunction with COP28, our Congress's opening day will spotlight the pivotal role of environmental media in sustainability and climate advocacy. Day two shifts focus to media education, with a special emphasis on youth engagement. We're excited to welcome students from 100 universities, equipping them to shape the media landscape. We're also launching the Education Stage and Co- Production Majlis, alongside the Innovation Stage, NexTech, and Future Media Lab, to explore the nexus of media, education, and Al as we navigate the industry's evolution."

Al Rayssi expressed his pride in the record-breaking interest shown by companies, decision-makers, and experts from all over the world in participating in the second edition of the Congress, noting that such interest reflects the trust and professional credibility that the event enjoys despite its recent inception. He also highlighted the significant contribution of the Congress in creating a supportive and innovative environment for building new partnerships between companies and entrepreneurs worldwide.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, stated, "Organizing the Global Media Congress aligns with ADNEC Group's strategy to support a wide range of economic and knowledge sectors in the country in line with the aspirations of our wise leadership for the next fifty years, with the media industry being one of its main pillars."

He added: "The exhibition's mission aligns with our vision to enhance the direct and indirect economic contributions of these vital sectors to the country's economy and confirm the position of Abu Dhabi as the capital of exhibitions and specialized conferences industry in the region."

Al Dhaheri stated that the record-breaking interest in the second edition of the Global Media Congress is a testimony to the success of this policy and an effective translation of the aspirations of the wise leadership into reality; noting that the second edition of the Congress is witnessing high interest form the part of prominent worldwide specialized media companies.

The current edition of the Congress witnesses a significant increase in the number of exhibiting companies and brands, with a 33% rise reaching 257 brands compared to last year’s first edition. The number of participating countries also increased by 22% to reach 172 countries, with 31 countries participating for the first time. The total exhibition area has expanded by 78%, exceeding 32,000 square meters compared to 18,000 square meters in the previous edition.

The Congress will also feature a dedicated event for top players in the sector, attracting over 400 top industry players from around the world. This will be facilitated through the launch of a Council – “Majlis” that provides an exclusive space for industry leaders, production companies, and content technology innovators to communicate, share knowledge, and explore opportunities for collaborative production and partnerships in the media sector.

Additionally, the second edition of the Congress will host a specialized conference over three days, featuring 77 speakers representing key players in the media industry from 18 countries. The conference, held under the theme of "Shaping the Future of the Media Industry. “includes 36 main sessions covering discussion topics namely, sustainability, innovation, cutting-edge technologies in the media sector, sports media, and youth engagement, as well as the role of training and development in enhancing the future of the media industry.

The Congress will also include five associated events, some of which are being held for the first time, most importantly, the Innovative and Startups Stage will feature more than 24 startups, with national companies accounting for 36% of the startups. This Stage offers companies the opportunity to showcase new technologies and ideas in the sector to a wide range of relevant institutions and decision-makers.

The second platform will focus on training and education, organizing more than 30 training workshops for participants from around the world, with 40 trainees in each workshop, supervised by 25 international experts and institutions specialized in the sector. This platform aims to enhance the skills of participants in sustainability, sports broadcasting, and artificial intelligence.

The third event will attract top executives in the sector, policymakers, and entrepreneurs from around the world under the Future of Media Labs platform. This platform will include six closed sessions aimed at exchanging and developing ideas that will drive the media sector forward.

The fourth platform, dedicated to innovation in the influencers’ sector, will provide a creative space for content developers to interact, collaborate, and share their insights and experiences with emerging influencers through 21 dialogue sessions featuring 19 speakers.

The fifth platform will host four new media sessions and roundtable discussions with the participation of 32 experts and speakers to study the challenges and opportunities in the sector in the presence of a group of creative talents and decision-makers from various media sectors worldwide.

Furthermore, the Global Media Congress is receiving significant media coverage compared to the previous edition last year, with nearly 800 journalists from 58 countries, marking an 8% increase, emphasizing the growing importance of the Congress regionally and internationally and its significant role in advancing the media sector.