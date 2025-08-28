​​​A significant milestone was reached on June 17, with the Pavilion recording 24,142 visitors in a single day.

​​​A significant milestone was reached on June 17, with the Pavilion recording 24,142 visitors in a single day. Daily average visitation averages at over 15,000 people, with the Saudi Arabia Pavilion recommended as one of the top 10 Pavilions to visit by CNN.

Irth Restaurant and Café has so far welcomed 18,447 guests with over 120,000 cups of coffee served.

Osaka, Japan — The Saudi Arabia Pavilion has celebrated a magnificent milestone, reaching two million visitors at Expo 2025 Osaka. The occasion was marked by His Excellency, Ahmed AlKhateeb, Minister of Tourism, and Dr. Ghazi Binzagr, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Japan and Commissioner General of the Saudi Arabia Pavilion.

The Saudi Arabia Pavilion, the second largest after the host country, has been recommended by CNN as one of the top 10 pavilions to visit at Expo 2025 Osaka. Since opening on April 13, 2025, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion has hosted over 2,400 events, with 2,000 held inside the Pavilion and an additional 400 within the broader Expo 2025 Osaka venue.

The Pavilion has welcomed over two million visitors since opening on April 13, hosting 1,546 VIP delegates and conducting over 2,400 events. On June 17, 2025 the Pavilion recorded its highest visitation of 24,142 visitors in a single day. With over 18,000 guests dining at the Irth Restaurant and 120,000 cups of coffee served at the Irth Café, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion continues to be a crowd favorite for visitors at Expo 2025 Osaka.

Dr. Ghazi Faisal Binzagr, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Japan and Commissioner General of the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, said, “Welcoming over two million visitors to the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is both a proud milestone and a powerful reminder of the connections Saudi Arabia is building with Japan and the world. Our Pavilion is more than an exhibition- it is a living expression of our culture, transformation, and global impact for the future.”

“It is in that shared future where conversations with national representatives from right across the world have been ignited here in Japan on how we can take the journey forward and reach new heights together at Expo 2030 Riyadh.”

Designed by Foster + Partners, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion offers a multi-sensory experience, showcasing Saudi Arabia’s rich heritage and culture and demonstrating the country’s goals of fostering sustainable and empowered societies. The Pavilion has also been recognized for its innovation, style, and impact at the 2025 New York Architectural Design Awards by winning Gold under the “Cultural Architecture - Interactive and Experiential Spaces” category.

With just over 50 days until the end of Expo 2025 Osaka and the handover to Expo 2030 Riyadh, visitors are encouraged to plan their visit to the Saudi Arabia Pavilion to enjoy its most important milestone: Saudi National Day celebrations on September 23.

Additionally, there are a range of continuing live performances, dances and traditional shows aimed at sharing Saudi culture, heritage and art right through to the end of the Expo program. These include Ahlan Wa Sahlan, We Are Saudi Arabia, The Botanist Augmented Reality experience, and musical and artistic performances at the Cultural Studios. Visitors can also enjoy a journey across seven immersive rooms and galleries, from The Evolving Cities, Sustainable Seas, Unlimited Human Potential, and The Pinnacle of Innovation, where every visitor can see up close the Kingdom’s global impact. Furthermore, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion can also be visited on the Expo 2025 Osaka Virtual Reality Platform to discover more of the Kingdom’s rich culture and heritage.

