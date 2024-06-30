Amman, Jordan – The Ritz-Carlton, Amman proudly hosted an exclusive event dedicated to celebrating sustainable luxury in collaboration with BASMA, the fashion label founded by esteemed local designer Basma Abdel Hadi. Pink Moon Events, with Founders Lubna Kolaghassi and Rana Jundi, orchestrated the beautiful bohemian chic setup using elements from BASMA’s designs and accessories handmade by local Jordanian women.

During this gathering, 45 high-profile ladies, including Associate Editor of Condé Nast Traveler Middle East, Natascha Hawke, came together at Soleil Café, where BASMA’s exquisite summer bag collection was exhibited. This collection is crafted from Dokuma fabric; a remarkable textile combining the beauty of handweaving with the eco-consciousness of recycled materials and featuring a distinctive raw woven handle.

Central to the occasion was The Ritz-Carlton, Amman’s collaboration with BASMA on the design of three exclusive beach bags inspired by the property’s elements; sand and water. The limited-edition summer pieces are only available at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, with all proceeds benefitting The Badwa Center for Special Education, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing educational and rehabilitation services for individuals and children with special needs.

Celebrating Jordanian culinary traditions, Chef Sudqi Naddaf’s three-course menu showcased locally sourced ingredients throughout the event. Demonstrating his commitment to sustainable culinary practices, he provided guests with extraordinary dining experience by taking them on a journey of sustainable luxury from starter to dessert.

Commenting on the occasion, Zein Talhouni, Director of Marketing and Communication at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, said, “We are very proud to host our first sustainable luxury event. At The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, we are deeply committed to eco-conscious practices and are honored by our recognition as a Green Key hotel. This event underscores our dedication to integrating sustainability into every facet of our operations.”

Talhouni continued, “Through our CSR program, Community Footprints, we aim to make a positive impact on the community. Our program focuses on three key pillars: hunger and poverty relief, the well-being of children, and environmental responsibility. By directing proceeds from this collaboration towards education, we align with our commitment to the well-being of children, ensuring this event benefits a broader community.”

Mr. Tareq Derbas, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman also added “I am passionate about embracing local talent and I am a huge advocate for women empowerment. This event not only highlights our dedication to sustainability, but also our commitment to supporting local artisans and empowering women in our community.”

Showing that luxury and sustainability can coexist seamlessly, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman exemplifies the harmonious blend of opulence and eco-consciousness. From the elegant setting to the meticulously crafted menu, the event highlighted the property’s ability to deliver exceptional experiences with low environmental impact.

