Sharjah: Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority (SPSA), in collaboration with SANED Facilities Management, organized the Sharjah Safety Forum 2024, coinciding with Fire Prevention Day. The event aimed to discuss various aspects of public safety, while facilitating the exchange of expertise and ideas on the latest developments and best practices in occupational safety and health. A distinguished group of experts and officials, alongside several institutions and entities concerned with safety in the emirate, participated in the forum. The event also underscored the role of the Sharjah Occupational Safety and Health System in elevating safety standards and mitigating risks across various activities, thereby positioning the emirate among the world’s safest work environments.

During the forum, the new update of the “Aman” system, developed by the Prevention and Safety Authority, was launched. This system connects fire safety systems in establishments to the operations centers of the Sharjah Civil Defence and SANED Asset Management. The update is expected to reduce response times in handling fires and aid in making proactive decisions during crises. Furthermore, the system will provide real-time data and analytics, enabling establishments to respond with greater speed and effectiveness.

The forum featured a series of workshops and discussion sessions centered on the best practices employed by the company to ensure a safe environment. These sessions were led by specialists in occupational safety and health within the emirate, utilizing multiple languages and interactive methods.

His Excellency Sheikh Engineer Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Prevention and Safety Authority, remarked: “The Sharjah Safety Forum provides a genuine opportunity for the exchange of expertise in various fields of occupational safety and health. It serves as an essential platform that brings together experts in the field and offers companies the chance to present their challenges and propose solutions to create safe, risk-free working environments and communities.”

He further noted that the second version of the Aman system is the culmination of extensive studies and experience carried out by the Authority, aimed at enhancing safety standards across the emirate and reducing response times to risks. The updated system incorporates best practices supported by artificial intelligence for system analysis and management.

Engineer Hamed Al Zarooni, CEO of SANED Facilities Management, remarked: “The organization of this summit is part of our ongoing efforts to promote a culture of safety in facilities management across Sharjah. It presents a unique opportunity to exchange knowledge and expertise in the field of safety with various stakeholders, reaffirming SANED’s commitment to collaborating with the Authority and other entities. Our continuous efforts aim to ensure the safety of the community, enhance the quality of life for all residents of the emirate, and provide the highest levels of protection and safety in Sharjah.”

Al Zarooni added: “SANED Facilities Management, in collaboration with the Authority, plays a crucial role in implementing the Aman system across all governmental and private entities, as well as industrial, commercial, and residential buildings in Sharjah. Leveraging SANED’s expertise in facilities management, the system will be effectively integrated and supported, thereby enhancing its impact on safety standards and contributing to a secure and sustainable environment in Sharjah.”

It is noteworthy that SANED Facilities Management is a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.