Within the framework of supporting partnership with the private sector and encouraging community participation:

The Minister of Environment confirms:

Full support for all initiatives, believing in the importance of partnerships with the private sector and civil society organizations in enhancing environmental balance and public health

Dr. Yasmine Fouad: The Ministry is making every effort to add more green spaces and plant trees, in addition to supporting environmental awareness and establishing gardens in schools, universities and public places

Planting 273 trees around Abdel Moneim Riad School in Tenth of Ramadan with wide participation from MSD employees and EPSF members

The Ministry of Environment participated with MSD, a leading pharmaceutical company, in launching the first phase of the "Green Roots" initiative, in cooperation with the Egyptian Pharmaceutical Students' Federation (EPSF), under the auspices and support of the Ministry of Environment, with the aim of enhancing environmental sustainability and public health by expanding green spaces through planting trees.

Dr. Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment, confirmed that the Ministry of Environment provides its full support to the initiative, believing in the importance of partnerships between the private sector and civil society organizations in enhancing environmental balance and public health, stressing the importance of such initiatives in achieving environmental goals, improving the quality of life, and encouraging the private sector to increase investment directed to support the environment, noting that these activities come within the framework of activating the presidential initiative (100 million trees) over seven years, as the Ministry of Environment contributes 13 million trees during the initiative period, which aims to combat desertification, increase the per capita share of green spaces, reduce emissions, and improve air quality.

The Minister of Environment added that the Ministry is making every effort to add more green spaces and plant trees, in addition to supporting environmental awareness and establishing gardens in schools, universities and public places, as well as in new urban communities, pointing to the importance of the role of the community dialogue organized by the Ministry of Environment against the backdrop of the tree-cutting crisis, which included different segments of society, to clarify the current status of the afforestation process, as the dialogue was followed by the issuance of a number of decisions regarding the ban on tree-cutting.

The Minister of Environment had formed an advisory committee of a number of university professors and environmental experts to support the ministry's role in the afforestation file in the government program (2024-2026), in implementation of the outcomes and recommendations of the community dialogue, as the committee proposes the types of trees and plants that should be planted within the presidential initiative to plant 100 million trees nationwide, which depend on limited water use in their cultivation and are characterized by their dense shade and economic value, and sets standards and requirements for the use of trees in different areas (internal streets - sidewalks in residential areas - public roads - regional axes - coastal areas - tree forests - others), in addition to setting recommendations for developing nurseries and enhancing their capabilities to provide the required numbers of trees in a manner that achieves the goals of the presidential initiative 100 million trees. For his part,

Dr. Hazem Abdel Samee, General Manager of MSD Egypt ,explained that the "Green Roots" initiative is an important step in the company's journey towards compliance with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, noting that the initiative calls on individuals and institutions to engage in afforestation activities in selected areas, with the aim of improving air quality, regulating temperatures, and supporting biodiversity. The initiative also contributes to reducing carbon and pollution levels, which enhances environmental sustainability and reduces the effects of climate change, which positively reflects on the quality of life for future generations.

The initiative witnessed wide participation from MSD employees and EPSF members in planting trees, and 273 trees were planted around Abdel Moneim Riad School in 10th of Ramadan, under the supervision of the city council, which reflects their shared commitment to contributing to preserving the environment and the health of society, as this collaborative effort comes as part of a shared vision towards building a greener and healthier environment for all.