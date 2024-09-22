Abdullah Salem Al Nuaimi: I am pleased to participate and invite those interested in the region's financial markets to follow the event.

Mazen Wathaifi: This is an important event to discuss challenges and integration opportunities, and we aim for recommendations that achieve our desired goal.

Rami El Dokany: A full delegation from the Arab Federation of Capital Markets ... I will engage in strong discussions with the chairmen of the stock exchanges.

Cairo: Dr. Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment, has joined the list of prominent speakers at the 7th edition of the 'Portfolio Egypt 2024' Conference, scheduled to take place on the 30th of this month at the Nile Ritz-Carlton Hotel, along with leaders from 'Misr for Central Clearing, Depository, and Registry', UAE's 'BHM Capital', the 'Voluntary Carbon Market', 'CI Capital', and 'Beltone Holding'.

This exceptional edition will witness distinguished attendance, represented by Abdullah Al Nuaimi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX); Abdulaziz Al Emadi, Chairman of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets and Acting CEO of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE); and Mazen Wathaifi, CEO of the Amman Stock Exchange – Jordan.

The event will also feature the participation of a select group of prominent figures from the financial and governmental sectors, including Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Finance; Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for Egypt; Dr. Mohamed Farid, Executive Chairman of the Financial Regulatory Authority, Egypt; Mr. Ahmed El-Sheikh, Chairman of the Egyptian Exchange; and Mr. Rami El Dokany, Secretary General of Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM).

Abdullah Al Nuaimi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), said in a recorded video published on Al Mal’s platforms that he is pleased to participate in the 7th edition of the 'Portfolio Egypt 2024' Conference alongside colleagues from other Arab stock exchanges, such as Egypt, Jordan, and Qatar.

Al Nuaimi invited those interested in the region's financial markets to follow the conference events, especially the discussions in the first session, which will focus on economic integration opportunities and exploring cooperation methods between Arab stock exchanges.

Mazen Wathaifi, CEO of the Amman Stock Exchange – Jordan, stated that ‘Portfolio Egypt 2024’ Conference is important for discussing key issues in Arab financial markets amidst the global economic challenges.

Wathaifi added, in a special video message broadcast on Al Mal’s platforms, that the participating chairmen of the stock exchanges will work on delivering recommendations aimed at achieving the goal of integration between financial markets.

Rami El Dokany, Secretary General of Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM), stated that the federation will participate with a delegation that includes prominent Chairmen of Arab stock exchanges, highlighting the importance of the discussions that will take place during the first session of the conference in particular.

He added in a special video message broadcast on Al Mal’s platforms that he will be moderating discussions of the first session of the ‘Portfolio Egypt 2024’ Conference, on cooperation methods between Arab financial markets.

The four sessions will focus on opportunities for integration and bridging gaps among Arab stock exchanges, capital market products, carbon markets and clean investment, and the realities and future of debt markets in the region. This year's discussion sessions are of great importance, considering the relative disparity among Arab stock exchanges in attracting capital. Therefore, the exchange of expertise and technical integration among Arab stock exchanges is crucial at this time.

Al Mal GTM invites all those interested in the non-banking financial services sector to participate in this special event and register through Al Mal GTM's website. The conference will provide a unique opportunity to learn about the latest developments in Arab financial markets and network with a select group of leaders and experts in the field.