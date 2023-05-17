United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi: The Middle East Asset Integrity Management Conference and Showcase which runs until 18th May 2023 at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi brought together 600 best minds in the field of Oil and Gas, Petrochemical, Nuclear, and Energy sector from 10 countries, from 40 plus companies to share their knowledge, experiences, and insights.

As a flagship event that provides a platform for professionals to connect, network, and exchange ideas on the latest developments, advancements, and trends in these fields, the conference featured keynote speeches, technical presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and exhibits by leading companies in the Oil and Gas Industry.

“Asset Integrity is crucial for ensuring the safe and reliable functioning of all industries, particularly in the energy industry, where it is a vital component of operations. While Asset Integrity may not be a topic of frequent discussion, except in the context of catastrophic failures, it plays an essential role in guaranteeing the safety and reliability of energy supply and the well-being of personnel. Effective management of Asset Integrity can contribute to reducing potential risks, optimizing productivity, minimizing downtime, and meeting operational and safety requirements. The conference aims to explore and share best practices that can facilitate the achievement of these objectives in a seamless manner,” said Romin Matthew, Director at Aldrich International, Organisers of the Event.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has one of the highest proven reserves of both oil and natural gas worldwide. Fortune Business Insights states that asset integrity for oil fields alone could be worth USD 22.87 Billion by 2027. Some of the biggest Middle East Oil & Gas Projects that are underway are Upper Zakum Production Capacity Enhancement, UAE; Ruwais Refinery Complex, UAE; Ras Laffan – Qatar Gas – NFE, Qqatar; Al Zour Refinery, Kuwait, Marjan Oil Field Expansion, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and more.

Considering the growth of the industry, the conference focused on best practices featuring how to effectively manage assets to deliver value, as well as showcased the latest technological advancements, innovative solutions to tackle current and future challenges on major incidents causing safety, environmental, and fiscal risks. It also highlighted sessions on various topics, including Asset Criticality Analysis, Augment Reality, Business Intelligence Tools for Improving Machine Reliability, Drones Inspection, Emergency Response, Fatigue Analysis & Asset Lifecycle Management, Integrity Assessment, Performance Tracking of Assets, and more. Attendees also had the opportunity to interact with leading companies, start-ups, and researchers in the field and learn about the latest products, services, and innovations.

While professionals and researchers from the Oil and Gas sector were the key audience, Chiefs, Vice Presidents, Directors, Heads and Specialists were others who attended the conference. The conference promised to be a great platform for sharing knowledge, networking, and exploring the latest advancements and trends in the field of Asset Integrity.