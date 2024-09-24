The event will showcase a lineup of local and international chefs from 20 MICHELIN Guide-recommended restaurants, offering delectable and exclusive dishes, and diverse masterclasses, promising a journey of exceptional flavours and immersive experiences bringing to life Abu Dhabi’s vibrant food culture

Early bird ticket registration will be available from 19th of September to October 31st at AED 85 per ticket

Michelin is pleased to announce the second edition of the MICHELIN Guide Food Festival in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), taking place from November 22nd to 24th, at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. This event will bring together Abu Dhabi-based and international chefs from 20 MICHELIN Guide-recommended restaurants, offering specially curated menus and exclusive dishes, a selection of culinary masterclasses, and a marketplace featuring local producers.

This year’s event will provide visitors with a journey that blends Abu Dhabi’s rich cultural heritage with modern gastronomy, celebrating the diversity of flavours offered in the emirate.

“Abu Dhabi continues to establish itself as an inspiring destination for culinary excellence, blending rich heritage with modern innovation. We are thrilled to elevate the culinary experience further this year at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, a venue that embodies the cultural richness of Abu Dhabi,” commented Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. “Food enthusiasts in Abu Dhabi will once again have the unique opportunity to engage with world-class chefs and witness their creativity firsthand. The success of the inaugural Food Festival last year showcased the city’s vibrant gastronomic scene, bringing together food lovers from around the world. This year, we look forward to further elevate the experience, offering an unparalleled MICHELIN Guide festival that brings together the best of local and global culinary excellence in a setting that is as remarkable as the cuisine itself.”

PARTICIPATING CHEFS

Get ready to indulge as chefs from 20 MICHELIN Guide recognized restaurants such as Crony (Contemporary cuisine, two MICHELIN Stars and Green Star, Japan), Evvai (Modern cuisine, two MICHELIN stars, Brazil), Restaurant Allen (Contemporary cuisine, two MICHELIN Stars, Seoul), Casa Vigil (Regional cuisine, One MICHELIN Star and Green Star, Argentina), Esquina Común (Mexican cuisine, One MICHELIN Star, Mexico), Samrub Samrub Thai (Thai cuisine, one MICHELIN Star, Thailand), Vino Locale (Country Cooking, one MICHELIN Star and Green Star, Türkiye) 99 Sushi Bar (Japanese contemporary cuisine, one MICHELIN Star, Abu Dhabi), Erth (Modern Emirati cuisine, one MICHELIN Star, Abu Dhabi), Hakkasan (Chinese cuisine, one MICHELIN Star, Abu Dhabi), Talea by Antonio Guida (Italian cuisine, one MICHELIN Star, Abu Dhabi, Tean (Mediterranean cuisine, MICHELIN Selected, Abu Dhabi), Otoro (Japanese contemporary cuisine, Bib Gourmand, Abu Dhabi), and many more, showcasing their mastery against the backdrop of Abu Dhabi’s stunning corniche for a culinary journey with bold and unique flavours.

EXCITING HOST OF ACTIVITIES

Curious foodies will also have the opportunity to attend three exclusive masterclasses, the MICHELIN Stars Table—a six-hands collaboration between local and international chefs—enjoy tailored beverage experiences and pastry offerings, or visit the premium hospitality lounge, all located in Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental.

TICKET INFORMATION

The MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi Food Festival is accessible to every gourmet. An entry ticket is 100 AED (free for children under the age of 12). Early Bird ticket registration is also available at 85 AED each from 19th of September until October 31st.

Find all the information on the event program and ticketing at The MICHELIN Guide Food Festival Abu Dhabi 2024 on Tickets to MICHELIN Guide Food Festival Abu Dhabi 2024 - Platinumlist.net

