Abu Dhabi – The MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi is excited to announce its 4th edition of the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony.

The MICHELIN Guide Ceremony will take place on Thursday 23rd October at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. This prestigious gathering in the world of gastronomy will celebrate the finest culinary talent in the region, honoring restaurants and chefs for their contributions.

Celebrating the culinary experience in Abu Dhabi

The latest Abu Dhabi selection will be unveiled at a highly anticipated press conference, followed by an exclusive cocktail reception celebrating the chefs’ achievements.

This thrilling culinary showcase will feature five guest chefs, including four from the MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi 2025 selection, Stay tuned for the international guest chef appearance. They will be able to present their innovative gastronomic creations during the premium cocktail reception.

Hakkasan​ - one MICHELIN Star, MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi 2025

Mate - MICHELIN Selected, MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi 2025

Butcher & Still​ - MICHELIN Selected, MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi 2025

Café Milano​ - MICHELIN Selected, MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi 2025

Guests who are invited will have the exclusive chance to observe the chefs in action, savor a specially curated menu of innovative canapés that highlight Abu Dhabi’s dynamic culinary scene, and network with some of the most prominent figures in the industry. This event is set to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing the finest of Abu Dhabi's gastronomy.

Stay tuned for more updates on the MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi 2026 selection.

