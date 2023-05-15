Driving world’s attention to the benefit of the UAE’s state-of-the-art maritime infrastructure and its investment capabilities, supporting the UAE national agenda to be the best destination in the maritime industry

Industry leaders committed to continuing dialogue and collaboration to address challenges and opportunities in the sector

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI UAE), the Maritime Government Leaders Roundtable marked the beginning of the UAE Maritime Week 2023, scheduled to take place until the 19th of May 2023. The roundtable, attended by industry leaders, policymakers, and experts from key government and private sector organisations, highlighted the strategic importance of the maritime industry in the UAE and the Middle East.

The roundtable themed, ‘The Roadmap for Unlocking Maritime Sustainable Opportunities’, identified critical issues facing the sector, and stressed on the latest trends, technologies, and innovations shaping the future of the industry. It also underscored the need for Public-Private Partnerships, industry-wide collaborations, and innovation to drive the sector’s sustainable growth and development.

During the roundtable, H.E. Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, MOEI UAE said: “Located at the crossroads of major trade routes, the UAE is a key enabler of global supply chain continuity. The nation has capitalised on this advantage through substantial investments in the development of top-notch port facilities, logistics infrastructure, and programs aimed at enhancing talent in the maritime industry. The country’s sustained investment in the sector is a clear indication of its vision for the future, and its efforts have paid off in cementing its position as a leader in the global maritime spectrum. The UAE’s proactive approach to creating an environment conducive to innovation and collaboration have further raised its rank as a significant player in the maritime world.”

Driving sustainable future

Anders Østergaard, Secretary General of Emirates Shipping Association and CEO of Monjasa said: “The capabilities of the UAE’s maritime sector are well known all over the world. Ranked 3rd globally in facilitating seaborne trade, 7th in container handling capacity, and 12th in efficiency of seaport services; the nation continues to stay at the top of international charts. These numbers would have been impossible to achieve without detailed discussions and careful planning of our strategies and initiatives to ensure success. As a result of our sustained efforts, the UAE has become a preferred destination for international maritime businesses seeking to expand their operations globally, by leveraging the strategic advantages of the Middle East and the wider Asia-Pacific region.”

The roundtable, moderated by Fazel A. Fazelbhoy, CEO, Synergy Offshore FZ LLE, and Chris Hayman, Chairman, Seatrade, provided a one-of-a-kind opportunity to analyse possible areas of expansion for the industry, and chart out details of the way forward for the sector in the UAE ahead of the COP28 scheduled to be held later this year.

Chris Hayman, Chairman, Seatrade said: “The Maritime Government Leaders Roundtable has truly set the tone for the rest of the Week and events under its umbrella, including the Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East 2023. By facilitating discussions on key issues such as decarbonisation, digitalisation, talent development, maritime security, and sectoral growth drivers, the roundtable helped us identify areas where stakeholders can work together to address the challenges facing the industry. The perspectives shared have been enlightening and reassuring about the future of maritime.”

