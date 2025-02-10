CAIRO: As part of the preparations for the 34th edition of the COMEX Oman Conference and Exhibition, set to take place in the Sultanate of Oman from September 7 to 10, Cairo will host a preparatory conference on February 18 to introduce the event and invite Egyptian companies to participate.

COMEX Oman is organized by Arabian Research Bureau with the support of the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology in the Sultanate of Oman. The event aims to enhance regional cooperation and showcase innovations in technology, telecommunications, digital arts, and electronic gaming.

A Gateway for Egyptian Companies to the Omani ICT Market

The Cairo preparatory conference offers Egyptian companies a valuable opportunity to explore the vast potential of the Omani ICT market, which is valued at approximately $5.47 billion and is projected to reach $9.07 billion by 2029. This growth is driven by strategic government initiatives and economic diversification efforts.

Oman also presents lucrative investment opportunities in e-government services, e-commerce, and fintech, fostering innovation and economic growth. As digital transformation accelerates, the country is prioritizing cybersecurity and digital infrastructure, positioning itself as a regional leader in the field.

Oman is also advancing smart city projects aimed at enhancing technological infrastructure and supporting its growing economy, with a strong focus on urban mobility and energy efficiency. Additionally, the expansion of 5G networks is enabling next-generation technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud computing, making Oman a prime destination for global tech companies.

Oman's Technological Achievements

E-Government: Oman ranks 50th globally and 8th in the Arab world in the United Nations E-Government Development Index 2022, with over 5 million electronic transactions completed in 2023.

Cloud Computing: The sector is experiencing a 25% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), driven by advanced data centers and increasing cloud adoption.

Cybersecurity: Oman ranks 2nd in the Arab world and 21st globally in the Global Cybersecurity Index, continuously enhancing its digital infrastructure.

Artificial Intelligence: The country is investing $250 million in AI solutions to integrate them into national platforms and boost its high-tech digital economy.

COMEX Oman serves as a premier platform for showcasing these investment opportunities, providing participants with networking access to industry experts and discussions on the latest trends and innovations in the technology sector.

We invite Egyptian companies and entrepreneurs to participate in this unique event to explore investment opportunities and enhance regional cooperation in technology and innovation.