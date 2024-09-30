Taking place at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC) from 1-3 October, the exhibition is held in association with the High Commission for Industrial Security and the General Directorate for Saudi Civil Defense

The Future Security and Safety Summit and the Fire Protection and Technology Summit will be held during the three-day exhibition, allowing attendees to learn the latest insights from regional and international experts

RIYADH: Intersec Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s leading trade fair for safety, security and fire protection, opens tomorrow for its sixth edition at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC).

The Kingdom’s most significant exhibition and conference for the security, safety and fire protection industries, Intersec Saudi Arabia is focused specifically on the needs of the Saudi market, its government agencies and companies. The event will host 310 exhibitors on the show floor and will be a hub of innovation, featuring the latest technologies from around the world.

The event, which will take place from 1 to 3 October, is held in association with the High Commission for Industrial Security (HCIS) and the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense. The 2024 edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia will be the largest to date, with 17,000 visitors expected to attend, a 34% increase from last year.

Riham Sedik, Show Manager—Intersec Saudi Arabia, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “Intersec Saudi Arabia is a prime opportunity for those in the Kingdom’s fire, safety and security industries to establish connections and stay up to date with the latest industry technologies and international best practices. In addition, the event’s conference programme will address the specific requirements of the Saudi market, perfectly complementing the offering on the show floor.”

The Future Security & Safety Summit is a pioneering event that brings together Saudi industry leaders and global experts in the field. The summit will include insightful discussions on the industry's most pressing challenges and opportunities, including emerging global threats, crisis response strategies, and responsible AI innovation.

Eng. Ibrahim bin Abdul Qader Al Abu Issa, the Assistant Governor of the HCIS for Engineering Affairs and Licensing will deliver the opening keynote speech at the Future Security and Safety Summit. Following this, a panel discussion will take place with international thought leaders on ‘Beyond Borders: International Collaboration Initiatives for Securing Our Nation’.

Other sessions on the opening day of the summit include ‘Developing a Security Strategy for Island and Coastal Tourism Destinations’ hosted by Tawfeeq Alsadoon, Group Head of Security at Red Sea Global, and ‘Cybersecurity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence - Opportunities and Risks’ by Data and Cybersecurity expert Arwa Alhamad.

The Fire Protection & Technology Summit will gather the most prominent fire and emergency service leaders from across the region to discuss critical industry challenges, opportunities, standards, policies and technologies. The summit aims to strengthen collaboration between government authorities and industry, enabling new projects and partnerships to be formed.

Saudi Civil Defense will deliver the opening keynote of the two-day summit. Other sessions on the first day of the Fire Protection and Technology Summit include the ‘Effectiveness of Deployed Technologies in Fire Protection’ by AC Ryan ONG, Director of Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The opening day of the Fire Protection & Technology Summit continues with a presentation on ‘Fire Safety Hazard for Electric Vehicles’ by Zahi Daher, Regional Standards Manager, UL Standards & Engagement, and ‘Emergency Response to Aviation Incidents’ by Lee Miles, Head of Fire & Emergency Planning, Red Sea International Airport.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said: “We look forward to opening the sixth edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia tomorrow. The event will showcase world-class speakers, innovative products, and the latest technology and innovations across all key sectors as lucrative deals and connections are made throughout the exhibition.”

Intersec Saudi Arabia will take place in Halls 1-5 at RICEC. Halls 1 and 2 will feature the Commercial, Perimeter, Homeland and Cybersecurity show sections, while halls 3 and 4 will focus on Fire Health and Safety. Hall 5, named Intersec Saudi Arabia Infinity, will feature Security, Safety and Fire exhibitors, and the purpose-built outdoor exhibition space will round out the exhibition.

Intersec Saudi Arabia is organised by 1st Arabia and licensed by Messe Frankfurt.

