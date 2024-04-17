The Kingdom of Spain’s Ambassador to the State of Kuwait & the Kingdom of Bahrain His Excellency Mr. Miguel Moro Aguilar, hosted a reception in the State of Kuwait to meet with Mrs. Suhailah Al Salem, Supervisor of Planning Department at Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense and Ms. Mercedes Vazquez, General Manager at ESK Holding a Spanish business and technology executive who has a demonstrated extensive innovative impact in the State of Kuwait for the past eight years.

Considering Spain’s foreign policy towards the support of the role of women in all dimensions of the economic fabric, Spain’s maximum envoy to the State of Kuwait addressed with Mrs. Al Salem and Mrs. Vazquez, their journey, impact, challenges & future prospects as women in the defense and technology, innovation & business fields respectively.

During the reception held on April 14, 2024 Mrs. Al Salem also addressed her experience running for the latest 2024 Kuwait National Assembly elections, as part of her desire to encourage female representation in leadership in the State of Kuwait for sustainable prosperity.

