Dubai: The festivity continued at the National Pavilion of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the World Expo 2020 Dubai, where special events were held to celebrate the Spring Equinox Day - Nauryz Meiramy.

As part of the celebration, a series of cultural events were organized for the guests of the Exhibition with the participation of artists of the ethnic-folk ensembles "Akzhelen" and "Tarlan", as well as dance ensembles "Orda" and "Naz".

In honor of the holiday, a yurt was built in front of the National Pavilion of the Republic of Kazakhstan, where a theatrical performance demonstrating the traditions and rituals of the Kazakh people were presented to the attention of visitors. In addition, a tasting of Kazakh and Oriental cuisine was organized for the guests of the Pavilion. Visitors complimented Kazakh traditional delicacies – bauyrsaks and Nauryz kozhe.

On the special occasion, Dimash Kudaibergen, the popular Kazakh singer also visited the Kazakhstan Pavilion. Dimash, The Honored Worker of Kazakhstan and laureate of international music awards especially noted the ethno-folklore performances of artists on the stage of the Pavilion, and the final show with elements of acrobatics and robotics, representing the interaction of man and artificial intelligence.

Allen Chaizhunussov, Commissioner General of the National Section of the Republic of Kazakhstan at EXPO-2020 Dubai commented “the atmosphere of the celebration of Nauryz Meirami enchanted the guests of the Pavilion. For us, Nauryz Meiramy is a holiday of unity. It is equally important to all people living in Kazakhstan. The opportunity to celebrate it at such a large-scale event as the World Expo 2020 Dubai and show to the world the warmth of Kazakh hospitality, goodwill and generosity is a great honor for us.”

On February 20, the National Pavilion of the Republic of Kazakhstan welcomed the millionth visitor. An average of 8,000 people visits the Pavilion every day.

The main attraction of the pavilion includes art project "Picture of the World", which was included in the Guinness Book of Records for the largest number of people who painted it with a brush.

In addition to tourist interest, the pavilion enjoys high business interest from international business circles. During the six months period, over 30 business events were held at the Kazakhstan Pavilion which included conferences, forums, B2B meetings, as well as projects on the investment and tourism potential of the country, scientific and educational initiatives.

