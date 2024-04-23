Cairo: The eighth edition of HVAC-R EGYPT EXPO – ASHRAE CAIRO, organized by Cairo Expo, a leading exhibition and conference organizer, will take place from May 13th to 15th at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo's New Administrative Capital.

The exhibition is held under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Engineer Mohamed Shaker, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, and His Excellency Engineer Ahmed Samir, Minister of Trade and Industry.

The exhibition is one of the strongest and the only specialized exhibitions in Egypt, the Middle East, and North Africa in the field of thermal insulation, ventilation, cooling systems, protection systems, spare parts, handling units, and control devices.

The exhibition is part of the Egyptian government's interest in supporting the important role played by the local manufacturing and refrigeration and air conditioning sector.

The exhibition includes over 250 Egyptian and international exhibiting companies, covering an area of approximately 25,000 square meters, to take advantage of the enormous opportunities presented by Egypt's current unprecedented urban projects, representing a huge market in the Middle East and Africa region.

These companies will showcase the latest technology in air conditioning, refrigeration, ventilation, heating, insulation, and renewable energy.

The exhibition and conference will be attended by a large number of consultants, major contracting companies, specialized engineers, technicians, and enthusiasts in this vital field.

The exhibition will feature a large number of Egyptian and international companies specialized in the field of refrigeration, air conditioning, and energy.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, several seminars will be held on the future of the refrigeration industry, protection systems, spare parts, handling units, control devices, and modern renewable energy systems.

More than 20 different workshops will be held in various areas of the exhibition, providing scientific explanations of aspects of air conditioning systems and the impact of system design on equipment maintenance and operation, as well as how to develop suitable maintenance plans to reduce maintenance costs and spare parts consumption, frequency-controlled compressors, achieving balance between air conditioning and sterilization, energy saving, and installation and operation considerations for central air conditioning systems.

The conference will also highlight the opportunities and challenges facing the industry, its means of growth and development, in addition to learning about international experiences and the latest global systems in this sector

This sector plays an important role in the national economy currently and in the future, especially with the state's plan for development, driving the economy, and achieving the desired economic breakthrough.

The organizing company stated in its statement that the exhibition primarily targets exports. Foreign delegations have been invited to learn about the latest industry developments in Egypt and contribute to export agreements with participating companies.

The exhibition this year will feature more than 250 exhibitors, including major companies operating in the field such as Johnson Controls Arabia, Egat, LG, Fresh, Gree, Korra Energi, Rockal, International Cool Center, Petrochem, GlassRock, InfoTech, Ranko Cool, Delta Construction and Manufacturing, Al-Andalusia, Egyptian-Swiss, Marshall, Dric, Qassis, Advanced Systems, Keyflex, Khedr Trust, and Al-Nada, in addition to national pavilions from Bahrain, China, India, the UAE, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and others.

The organizing company expects the number of visitors to exceed 20,000 specialized visitors from Egypt, Arab countries, African countries, and foreign visitors during the next edition of the International Exhibition and Conference for Refrigeration, Air Conditioning, Heating, Insulation, and Energy, which will span three days.