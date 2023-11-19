Dubai, UAE – The Gulf Intervention Society (GIS) recently concluded its fifth annual conference in Dubai, successfully bringing together over 1,450 participants from around the globe. Held from November 16th to 18th, 2023, at the Intercontinental Festival City Hotel, Dubai, the conference focused on cutting-edge international technologies and advancements in cardiac catheterization and interventional surgeries.

The event garnered widespread international participation, with researchers, specialists, prominent scientists, and physicians from 22 countries convening to share expertise and insights. Leading medical institutions from around the world showcased their real-world experiences, enriching the conference with invaluable practical knowledge.

A highlight of the conference was the presentation of over 23 complex cases, 30 recorded cases, and 4 live transmissions from renowned healthcare facilities across the region (National Heart Center Iin Royal Hospital, Muscat, Oman, Al Qassimi Hospital, Sharjah, UAE, King Abdulaziz Cardiac Center, National Guard Hospital, Riyadh, KSA, and Chest Diseases Hospital, Kuwait). These presentations provided participants with a comprehensive understanding of real-world clinical scenarios and the latest interventional techniques.

Addressing the conference, GIS President Dr. Fawaz Almutairi, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at the National Guard Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, emphasized the society's commitment to promoting artificial intelligence (AI) in cardiac care. "The GIS Scientific Committee has been actively studying and applying AI techniques in the field of cardiac treatments and interventional catheter surgeries," he stated. "During this conference, we shared a number of clinical trials and studies with our international audience, including cardiologists and catheter specialists from the GCC countries."

The conference focused on the transformative potential of AI in catheterization and interventional surgery, emphasizing the need for its continued development and integration into clinical practice. AI's role in early intervention and more accurate diagnosis of heart attacks was highlighted, with a focus on its potential to identify life-threatening cardiac conditions.

"The conference participants actively engaged in presenting innovative ideas and solutions to advance the healthcare sector and serve society," added Dr. Al-Mutairi. "Several workshops were conducted covering a wide range of topics, including health awareness, cardiac treatments, interventional catheterization, and the latest developments and visions in the evolving field of cardiac healthcare."

A significant milestone at the conference was the signing of multiple Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) between GIS and several international associations such as “The Cardiovascular Research, Education & Prevention Foundation (CVREP), The Iraqi-Cardio Thoracic Society, The Indonesian Heart Association, The Cardiological Society of India (CSI), and the Interventional Cardiovascular Innovation Group of Jordanian Society, and the Joint Interventional Meeting among other regional and international associations. These partnerships aim to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange in the field of interventional cardiology, promoting regional and global advancements.

The conference played a pivotal role in facilitating discussions and identifying key challenges in the healthcare, medical sciences, AI, catheterization, and interventional surgery sectors. It also highlighted the importance of scientific and technical research in these areas.

The event featured 130 presenters, including 30 international speakers. The sessions encompassed 25 scientific presentations, 5 workshops, and panel discussions. The conference received accreditation from The European Council for Accreditation in Cardiology (EBAC), granting participants 22 hours of continuous medical education credit.

Dr. Abdullah Shihab, Vice President of GIS, emphasized the value of global experiences in improving heart health, particularly in complex cases. He also highlighted the significant progress made in the use of AI for identifying various cardiac conditions and procedures.

Dr. Mousa Akbar, General Secretary of GIS, stated that the conference attracted a distinguished group of medical and catheterization specialists. "Notable attendees included Dr. Antonio Colombo from Italy, Dr. George Dangas, Dr. Roxana Mehran, and Dr. Ziad Ali from the United States of America," he noted. "They shared valuable insights on the latest developments in cardiac surgery and interventional catheterization, and also addressed the main challenges of clinical trials presented at various global conferences."

Dr. Khalid bin Thani, Treasurer of GIS, explained that the conference aimed to empower healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, technicians, surgical and cardiology professionals, by providing them with the latest research-based recommendations for diagnosing and managing heart patients, and encouraging prevention practices.

"At the Opening Ceremony, we recognized the achievements of the Society's founders and GIS ambassadors from around the world," added Dr. Khalid bin Thani. "We also honored the graduates of the AI program and the Leadership Development Program."

The next edition of the GIS Annual Conference is scheduled to take place from November 28th to 30th, 2024, at the Intercontinental Festival City Hotel in Dubai. ICOM Event Management Group will serve as the PCO for the conference and the society.

About Gulf Intervention Society Conference (GIS):

GIS was established in 2018, it is part of the Gulf Heart Association, its main objective is to explore the best future treatments of the interventional cardiac surgery domain. With the great success and achievement that medicine has witnessed in this domain at the local, regional and global levels, GIS aims to collect all efforts and expertise to serve all health workers in different parts of the world. and encourage medical researchers to develop practical, scientific and research efforts to serve society.

The responsibility of the GIS is highlighted in promoting the adoption of best therapeutic practices through research and education to achieve quality healthcare, to fulfill that mission, GIS recognizes its responsibility to promote the highest possible educational levels, research tools, community interactions, and ethical behavior by its members. GIS encourages national and regional interventionists to join the society and welcome their addition and participation, as well as develop a vision of cooperation between regional and international bodies in the field of Cardiovascular Intervention.

The Gulf Intervention Society's role has emerged in recent years by educating regional communities about the importance of physical activities that contribute to a healthy heart. The society continued its educational role to train and educate all interventionists and cardiologists around the Gulf and Middle East area through a series of successful virtual events.

Hence, the GIS annual conference this year will be streamed live and held as in past years in Intercontinental Festival City Dubai Hotel, UAE On this Occasion, we gladly welcome you to our mega networking conference that will be held in Dubai from November 28th to 30th, 2024.

