Qatar Tourism’s ‘Summer in Qatar’ campaign, which was launched in collaboration with Qatar Airways and Ooredoo, has kicked off with a major success, having attracted hundreds of visitors from across the region to enjoy its three-day showcase of ‘Alice in Wonderland – Cirque Show’. The popular show captivated audiences with an enchanting experience that immersed them in the incredible adventures of Alice through musical theatre, modern ballet, circus, and acrobatic performances.

Two more not-to-be-missed shows are set to take place at the Lusail Multi-purpose Hall starting July 21 showcasing family-friendly live performances of well-loved stories. Tickets are now available for the award-winning ‘Aladdin and the Magic Lamp – Cirque Show’ (July 21-23), set to entertain the whole family with mystery, fantasy, and magic. Also taking place at the Lusail Multi-purpose Hall will be ‘The Smurfs – Live on Stage’ (July 28-30), which will see eight favourite Smurf characters come to life in a tale of magical adventure. Tickets for all shows start at QAR 145 and can be purchased at Tixbox.com, Virgin Megastore and Q-Tickets.com.

Available this summer are also various promo tours and daytrips that can be explored on the Visit Qatar website. The website features many experiences that cater to a range of interests, from nature retreats to retail escapes, private dining experiences and more.

The Visit Qatar website also includes promotional packages from hotels, where residents can explore attractive offerings that combine stays with dining, spa, and other options. All seasonal offerings can be found on the following link: https://www.visitqatar.qa/intl-en/plan-your-trip/travel-deals-offers.

For up-to-date information on events in Qatar, visit Qatarcalendar.com or follow @qatarcalendar on Facebook and Instagram.

