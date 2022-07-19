Features major domestic and international companies specialising in the Food, beverage and hospitality sectors along with top decision-makers and experts

a global platform for showcasing the latest innovations, forging partnerships, and exploring investment opportunities

Abu Dhabi: Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the first edition of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) is scheduled to be launched on 6 to 8 December 2022 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The Exhibition is organised by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) and is expected to witness wide-scale local and international participation by major companies specialising in the Food, beverage and hospitality sectors, in addition to many experts, specialists, and decision-makers in this vital industrys.

His Excellency Saeed Al Bahri Al Ameri, Director-General of ADAFSA, said: “The launch of the first edition of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition reflects the growing importance of this sector on local and international levels, and it will provide a real opportunity for major global companies to showcase the latest technologies in the food manufacturing and production, as well as exploring investment opportunities that should help consolidate food security and ensure the better future of coming generations. It will serve as a platform to network with important buyers in a supportive and encouraging business atmosphere that drives partnerships and sales.”

Al Ameri added: “We are happy to enter into this strategic partnership with ADNEC, whose expertise in organising leading exhibitions will contribute the success of the event, ensuring it will be presented in a manner befitting the reputation and standing of Abu Dhabi”.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC, said: “Since its launch, ADNEC has been keeping up with all national efforts that seek to improve the present and future of local industries in a number of promising sectors; the exhibitions and conferences organised and hosted by ADNEC helped develop these sectors and improve their competitiveness.”

“Organising the first edition of Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition is the culmination of ADNEC’s efforts to support the Food, catering and hospitality industries in Abu Dhabi, which is one of the most vital sectors on which our wise leadership based its vision for the next fifty years. The event will serve as a global platform for showcasing the latest innovations, see new partnerships, and explore investment opportunities in this sector,” he added.

The Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition is expected to witness the signing of many contracts, deals and partnership between a wide range of government agencies and private sector establishments, in addition to a series of meetings between buyers and providers in the various supply chains.

The event will also feature a wide range of activities that will shed light on the most important and vital topics related to food production, as well as Various hospitality and food services up to a number of workshops and world championships related to this field.

-Ends-