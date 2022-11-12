The Oman Banks Association participated in introducing this occasion and arranging awareness of the financial and banking activities and the role played by banks in the field of economic development through many initiatives held by the association as part of the financial inclusion campaign.

As the Oman Banks Association sought this year by focusing on an important segment in society, based on the recommendation of the Central Bank of Oman, and the importance of the role of Omani women in building civilized societies and their contribution to sustainable development. The association is planning on arranging several meetings with Omani women's associations throughout the Sultanate.

The second meeting for this year was arranged with the heads of the Omani women's associations in Nizwa, in the presence of several other associations around Nizwa, including Bahla Association, Al Hamra Association, Manah Association, Al Jabal Al Akhdar Association, Adam Association, Samail Association, Izki Association, and Bidbid Association. which was held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Omani Women's Association building in Nizwa.

The meeting agenda included the following items:

A welcome speech by Oman Banks Association

A brief about the financial inclusion campaign.

Presentation on Financial Management and Savings

Discuss challenges/suggestions.

Oman Banks Association is a non-profit professional association created to represent the banking sector, promote Omani banking activities, coordinate with regulators on matters of policy and strategy, and support banking excellence in Oman.