The Oman Banks Association (OBA) organized an event in Khasab on the 11th May 2023 for the Omani Women’s Associations in the Governate of Musandam. This comes as part of the annual Financial Inclusion Campaign that OBA organizes under the guidance of the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) with various activities and seminars held across the Sultanate aimed at enhancing financial awareness covering different segments of society.

This year, OBA continues focusing on an important segment in society and the role of Omani women in building civilized societies and their contribution to sustainable social development as part of the Oman Vision 2040.

The event started with an illustration provided by Ms. Marah Al Lawati from OBA on financial inclusion and the role of the Oman Banks Association and the Omani banking sector in the field of economic development. This was followed by a presentation by Ms. Samiha Al Balushi from HSBC Oman covering a wide range of topics relating to savings, investments, financial management and financial stability. The event concluded with an interactive discussion session by the audience and bank representatives.

Ms. Marwa Al Zadjali, Projects and Events Manager at the Oman Banks Association stated “The Financial Inclusion Annual Campaign comes as part of the efforts made by the Oman Banks Association to promote financial culture and awareness among different segments of the society especially the Women. Other activities under this campaign include podcast, radio interviews, social media posts, social media quizzes, lectures to college and university students, editorials, and press releases. Financial Inclusion aims that individuals and businesses have easy access to affordable financial products that serve their needs. It promotes social justice and economic development and creates jobs in the economy”.

Oman Banks Association is a non-profit professional association created to represent the banking sector, promote Omani banking activities, coordinate with regulators on matters of policy and strategy, and support banking excellence in Oman.