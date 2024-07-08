With a robust history of regional medical collaboration for four previous successful versions engaging together leading national and international experts over two scientific days, AbbVie, the global biopharmaceutical research and development company, organized the fifth edition of the Middle East, Africa and Russia International Hematology Oncology Summit recently at Crown Plaza Hotel in Jeddah, with the broad participation of an elite group of researchers, specialist, consultants, professors, and experts in hematology oncology from the Gulf countries, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, North African countries, and Russia, where the latest diagnostic methods and latest approaches in the management of multiple hematological malignancies were reviewed, including myeloid leukemia. Acute and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and myelodysplastic syndrome “MDS”.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Absi, a consultant in blood diseases and cancers in Saudi Arabia, stated that the conference is considered one of the most important international medical forums in this field, adding that it discussed what is new and updates in the field of treating benign and malignant blood diseases and tumors. The conference also included a large scientific and medical content, both in terms of scientific papers and studies presented, in addition to the various clinical experiences that were shared between experts attending the summit through 6 clinical workshops and discussing new protocols in the management of blood diseases, in addition to reviewing the latest clinical studies, how to choose the appropriate treatment for each individual case, and the latest scientific recommendations and guidelines in this field.

Dr. Yasser Nour, Regional Medical Director at AbbVie, pointed out that this summit and other medical summits aim to enhance medical education, stressing that organizing the summit reflects AbbVie’s mission in the fields of education, training, scientific research and providing distinguished medical care, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, to achieve a healthy society in accordance with the latest international health standards, as well as the company’s constant interest in spreading awareness among patients with the aim of early detection of diseases, and dealing with the disease in the optimal way.