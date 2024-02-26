The meeting will be held under the theme 'Connectivity, Resilience, and Sustainability in Global Supply Chains and Trade

Over 1,000 industry leaders, CEOs will participate in the meeting

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

The National Association for Freight and Logistics (NAFL) and International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) revealed the key topics and programme of the FIATA-RAME (Region Africa Middle East) Field Meeting & Conference, happening on 5th & 6th March 2024, at the press conference held today at the Taj Exotica Resort, Dubai.

The event will be hosted by NAFL this year under the patronage and gracious presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum- Honorary patron of NAFL. The conference will take place under the theme 'Connectivity, Resilience, and Sustainability in Global Supply Chains and Trade,' providing a vital platform for knowledge sharing, strategic discussions, and actionable solutions. Revealing the key themes of the conference, which will host the official FIATA RAME Meeting on day-one, FIATA representatives said that the event will explore strategies to mitigate disruptions and ensure the smooth flow of goods through expert-led discussions and B2B networking opportunities.

In the light of recent geo-political tensions and the disruptions in the Red Sea, escalating supply chain costs and trade challenges, the upcoming FIATA Region Africa and Middle East (RAME) Field Meeting, will bring together over 1,000 industry leaders, CEOs, and practitioners to navigate these turbulent waters and chart a course towards a more resilient future.

Addressing the media, Mr. Turgut Erkeskin, President of FIATA, said: "FIATA members play a crucial role in connecting businesses across borders and continents. The sector in the region presents a unique platform for evolving global trade. FIATA will convene its Region Africa and Middle East delegates and the general freight forwarding community in the region in this opportunity to explore how to build a more resilient supply chain. The key Theme for the RAME Field Meeting and Conference 2024 is "Connectivity, Resilience, and Sustainability in Global Supply Chains ," reflecting the industry's critical need to adapt and thrive amidst uncertainty.”

Various sessions at the conference will delve into critical topics, including strategies to mitigate disruptions and ensure the smooth flow of goods, building a more connected and resilient supply chain across the region through collaborative efforts and knowledge exchange, exploring and implementing sustainable practices for the future, ensuring environmental responsibility and long-term competitiveness.

Ms. Nadia Abdul Aziz, President of NAFL, said: "We are excited to be the host of FIATA RAME Field Meeting, which serves as a crucial catalyst for positive change and innovation to propel the sector towards a brighter future. This is precisely why hosting the 2024 FIATA RAME Field Meeting and the Conference in the UAE remains strategic, as the country is among the world’s most sought-after logistics hub connecting continents. As an association and FIATA member, we aim to foster collaboration and leverage the expertise of industry leaders, in order to build a more robust supply chain, and embrace sustainable practices for the long term.”

With the participation of FIATA President Turgut Erkeskin and Director General Stéphane Graber, the event will bring together top experts, CEOs and practitioners from the industry. It will act as a platform for bringing together key stakeholders –industry leaders, innovators, and thought leaders - to shape the future of logistics in the MEA region.

To register for the FIATA RAME Field Meeting, visit the event's official website and complete the registration form.

-Ends-

Media Contact:

Salah Al Tamimi: salah@blueappleco.com

Surprise Potgiete: pr@blueappleco.com

About NAFL:

The National Association of Freight and Logistics (NAFL) a FIATA Chapter in the UAE is a non-governmental, non-profit organization, based on a membership program that represents the freight forwarders in some 150 countries. NAFL's membership comprises over 450 corporate companies. Founded in February 1992, NAFL is based in Dubai, UAE. It is the true voice of the industry with a big focus on the logistics industry private sector. It works very closely with all federal government offices in the UAE. One of their main objectives is to raise the industry standards through professional training, and capacity building and focusing on Emiratization in the supply chain, logistics, and freight forwarding sector. It also focuses on any challenges and opportunities in the market and works closely with all government stakeholders to address these challenges and opportunities. They also focus on empowering the youth, women and work on sustainable solutions and digitalization use in their long- and short-term goals.

Visit: https://nafl.ae/

About FIATA:

FIATA International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations is a non-governmental, membership-based organization representing freight forwarders in some 150 countries. FIATA’s membership is composed of 114 association members and more than 6,000 Individual Members, overall representing an industry of 40,000 freight forwarding and logistics firms worldwide. Based in Geneva, FIATA is ‘the global voice of freight logistics.

Visit: https://fiata.org/