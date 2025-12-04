Presented by Adyen | Powered by Flexeserve by GreenGood | Supported by UAE Restaurants Group

Dubai, UAE – The Fast Food & Café Convention (FFCC) is back for its fifth edition, and it’s arriving with purpose. The region’s most anticipated gathering for the quick service, café, casual dining, and cloud kitchen community returns to Dubai on 20 November 2025, bringing together the voices, visionaries, and ventures shaping the next decade of dining.

Since 2021, FFCC Dubai has grown from a bold idea into a benchmark for what meaningful industry conversations should look like. It’s the space where operators meet innovators, founders meet investors, and strategies meet reality. Every edition has pushed the conversation forward, and this milestone year is set to raise the bar once again.

With over 1,500 delegates, 65+ industry titans, 35+ innovators and solution providers, and participation from 750+ brands, FFCC Dubai 2025 will spotlight the systems, people, and ideas powering growth across the region’s F&B ecosystem. It’s not a day of speeches; it’s a day of substance. Expect honest dialogue, sharp insights, and lessons from those who’ve built and broken things enough times to know what actually works.

The programme dives deep into the forces defining modern dining—from profitability in a platform-driven economy to brand storytelling that converts. It unpacks how tech, data, and design are reshaping efficiency, and how operators can balance creativity with commercial sense. The conversations aren’t theoretical; they’re rooted in the everyday grind of building resilient, scalable, and relevant F&B businesses.

Beyond the main sessions, FFCC Dubai 2025 expands its format with new initiatives built to create tangible impact.

FFCC’s Level Up will spotlight early-stage innovation with seven fully sponsored exhibition booths dedicated to start-ups that are two years or younger. The focus is on F&B-specific technology and solutions that solve real-world operational challenges. It’s a chance for founders to put their ideas in front of the people who can take them from prototype to partnership.

The Full Circle brings mentorship back into the industry conversation. Designed as a structured programme, it pairs rising talent with some of the most influential names in the Middle East’s F&B landscape—mentors who have built brands, scaled operations, and steered teams through the highs and lows of the market. It’s insight, accountability, and guidance from those who’ve walked the path before.

In addition to panel discussions and fireside chats, the day will feature curated roundtables and one-on-one sessions where operators can tackle specific challenges, exchange strategies, and explore collaborations in real time. Every session is engineered to be actionable—less theory, more tools to take home.

“The F&B community in the Middle East has never been more ambitious,” said George Mohan, Co-Founder of FFCC. “This is where the conversations that matter happen. FFCC Dubai 2025 is about building the next phase of growth together. It’s about connecting ideas, people, and purpose.”

Organised by Oddbox, the Fast Food & Café Convention remains the definitive platform for forward-thinking dining brands across the GCC and beyond. Year after year, FFCC brings together the people redefining how the industry thinks, works, and grows—turning conversations into collaborations that move the sector forward.

