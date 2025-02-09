The Dubai Sugar Conference has become one of the foremost events in the sugar industry, since its inception in 2016. Now in its ninth edition, it has become the premier event for the global sugar and bioenergy industry. Last year we asked the question, “Will 2024 surpass 2023 to be the hottest year ever?” And it was – with 2024 being the warmest year on record and the first year that the world saw temperatures go above 1.5 degrees Celsius as compared to pre-industrial levels. This, of course, impacts how we live and work, but it also has significant implications for agriculture which is at the heart of the sugar and bioenergy industry. In turn, this highlights certain imperatives that the industry must pursue – climate resilience, innovation, new technologies and new high margin products. This thinking has actually been the inspiration for the theme of this year’s Conference, “From Evolution to Revolution – The Road Ahead”. It is indeed time to embrace a new reality. The Dubai Sugar Conference 2025 will be held at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City, from Monday, February 10 to Thursday, February 13, 2025.

Jamal Al Ghurair, the principal of Al Khaleej Sugar, the world’s largest standalone sugar refinery and Jacob Robbins of Emeterra, who used to be the world’s largest industrial buyer of sugar, will host the Conference once again.

Last year, we had an outstanding Conference with record participation of 900 delegates from over 70 countries. This year we should also have record attendance with 78 nations represented at The Dubai Sugar Conference. We expect our delegates to take away insights that they can apply in their own businesses – wherever these may be. We see the Dubai Sugar Conference acting as a catalyst for global change in our industry.

A Mixed Picture in Major Sugar Origins

The sugar environment seems to be full of surprises. Last month India announced a million tonnes of exports, and now we hear of the prospects of a lower-than-expected crop. Thailand was looking like a bright spot, but with poorer yields this picture might change. China and Pakistan are seeing drier weather, which put their numbers for 2024/25 into question. Brazil’s elevated cane and sugar ratio expectations last year were crushed – will they recover after limited rains? To what extent will all this impact the projected largish surplus expected of +/- 4 million tonnes in 2025/26? How will the unpredictability of a tariff-obsessed US administration impact trade flows and the US dollar?

Ever important, Brazil looks like it will have 2025/26 resulting in a steady 41-42 million tonne scenario for sugar. Last year ethanol prices trailed sugar and the real plummeted, but will a higher sugar ratio this year change this perspective? With ethanol prices continuing to look remunerative, coupled with a possible increase in the blending ratio and a stronger real, what will this do for the ethanol parity? How will this impact the sugar ratio? Perhaps it will barely make a dent and the ethanol market will provide a floor to prices, as we enter a period of surplus sucrose, continuing to provide a bedrock of stability.

2024 saw producers in the EU face the grim reality of cost increases, significantly lower prices and the influx of sugar from Ukraine. On the other hand, the beet farmers had a positive year given good yields and prices. The figures for stocks confirmed that consumption was weak in 2023/24. However, a recovery is expected in 2024/25. While the woes of the industry may have been attributable to the high beet prices for farmers and low-priced imports from Ukraine, things should look up – with low price imports curtailed, an initial projected increase in consumption and an expected reduction in acreage that should support prices.

All eyes are riveted on India – with a million tonnes of exports till end September this year and the paradox of successive crop downgrades for 2024/25, how will this play out? 2025/26 has the expectation of a large recovery. But with pests like the top borer and diseases like red rot playing havoc with the crop in parts of India, how might this impact the next crop? India ought to be back in the sugar export game in 2025/26, but we also hear of ambitious ethanol blending plans that are well ahead of targets.

The crop in Thailand was looking promising, but lower than expected yields have put a damper on things. The official estimate is for Thailand to have a cane production for 2024/25 that will reach around 93 million tonnes. This should produce more than 10 million tonnes sugar with significant shifts in the raw / white balance despite the suspension of liquid sugar sales to China. Questions abound on whether Thailand can return to previous highs of 135 million tonnes of cane.

All these issues are of significant interest to Al Khaleej Sugar – the world’s largest standalone refinery, with a capacity of over 7,000 tonnes of refined white sugar per day and an annual capacity in excess of 2 million tonnes per annum. Placed in a unique geographical position, the company serves highly discerning customers in more than 42 countries last year. Al Khaleej Sugar contributed significantly to the annual global refined sugar production with a production of 1.6 million tonnes of sugar. Supported by the excellent logistical facilities of Jebel Ali Port and other inherent positive contributing factors of the UAE, the company has achieved remarkable growth operating in a primarily non-agricultural region.

On the world sugar calendar

The Conference will see over 60 Speakers sharing their expertise as we delve into the global supply-demand situation, with deep dives into major origins and key subjects such as sugar and health and climate change. In keeping with the imperative for a revolution, we have sessions with world-leading experts on green chemicals, artificial intelligence and sustainable aviation fuel that can be produced from the sugar complex.

We are delighted that Diego Herrera, Chief Executive Officer of the Pantaleon Group, will be the Keynote Speaker this year. He will speak on the of theme of the Conference, as he leads Pantaleon into the future and its new realities, with significant emphasis on innovation and path-breaking new technologies that create a host of new products – all linked to the core operations of the group. Building on Pantaleon’s own experience, this should provide direction for the wider industry.

This year, it is our absolute honour and privilege to confer The Global Sugar Industry Lifetime Achievement Award on Isara Vongkusolkit, Honorary Chairman of the Mitr Phol Group. Khun Isara’s contribution to the sugar industry has not only been in Thailand, but well beyond. This Award recognizes Khun Isara’s exceptional impact on the world of sugar.

At the Conference, we strive to make the agenda incisive, approach dialogue and debate innovatively, and engage technology to enhance both content and connectivity. We have once again tried to weave sustainability and the support for biodiversity, habitat and wildlife conservation into the fabric of the Conference.

The Dubai Sugar Conference is as much about connection as it is about content. As in the previous years, we look forward to hosting a “revolutionary” event, making The Dubai Sugar Conference the place where the world of sugar meets.