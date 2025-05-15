Ajman: The Department of Finance in Ajman held a comprehensive introductory workshop for all government departments in the emirate about the Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) smart financial planning system. The department officially launched within the actual environment after successfully completing all stages of preparation and testing.

The workshop, held over two days—May 7 and 8, 2025—was part of the department’s broader efforts to drive digital transformation across financial and government operations, and to leverage artificial intelligence tools that improve the efficiency of financial planning, increase transparency, and support the emirate’s sustainable development goals.

The session targeted employees and managers of financial and human resources units in government agencies, as the first day’s activities included presentations on the smart financial planning system, which included practical applications on preparing financial plans and the annual budget related to the government’s strategic objectives. On the second day, the processes of managing the general budget, making amendments to the approved budget on the system, and reviewing financial reports as well as periodic performance reports on the financial planning system were highlighted.

His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, pointed out that the launch of the smart financial planning system represents a qualitative shift in the government financial work system, stressing that the workshop aims to enable government agencies to use the system with high efficiency, and build the capabilities of work teams to manage Budgets in more flexible and innovative ways

His Excellency added: "We at the Department of Finance are committed to the approach of innovation and consolidating institutional integration, and we are keen to provide smart digital tools that contribute to supporting decision makers with accurate and immediate information, and help raise the efficiency of resource allocation, which reflects positively on public financial sustainability and the quality of life in society."

The smart financial planning system is characterised by a set of advanced features that include automating budget preparation processes using artificial intelligence techniques and predictive analytics and providing integrated financial and narrative reports in accordance with international standards, in addition to high flexibility in managing the general budget. It also helps support decision-making through smart control panels. And real-time reports, as well as full integration with current government systems, such as the Fusion financial system.

The department directed all government agencies in the emirate to begin using the system and benefit from its advanced capabilities, noting that this project stems from the vision of the Ajman government to enhance financial governance, accelerate digital transformation, and achieve optimal use of public resources in a way that serves citizens and investors and keeps pace with future aspirations.