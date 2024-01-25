Around 200 of the world’s finest riders competing in these rigorous long-distance challenges while maintaining the stamina, and strategic pace management

120km FEI 2* and 160km FEI 3* distance competitions over two days

Event runs from 10-11 February

AlUla, Saudi Arabia: AlUla’s unique desert landscape will once again stage the ultimate test of man and horse against time and terrain as 200 of the world’s finest riders compete in The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup next month.

Organised by the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) in partnership with the Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI) and Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation (SAEF), the Endurance Cup is a flagship event in the international endurance circuit. It returns to the ancient oasis for a record-extending fifth time from 10-11 February with the biggest prize money for any endurance event on offer.

A prelude to the 2026 FEI World Endurance Championships in AlUla, the 2024 Endurance Cup will see riders embark on 120km FEI 2* and 160km FEI 3* distance competitions over two days. Like always, participants must prioritise stamina and strategic pace management in these rigorous long-distance challenges.

“We are honored and proud that The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup is returning to AlUla for a fifth time,” said Mr. Ziad AlSuhaibani, Chief Sports Officer at RCU. “What began few years ago as an ambitious project has become a mainstay in the international endurance circuit. The event has been brilliantly received by audiences and the wider equestrian community alike – and the fact that more than 200 riders are competing across two competitions really illustrates its ever-increasing profile and popularity. We are very much looking forward to what promises to be another brilliant spectacle in a few weeks’ time.”

"In the rich tapestry of AlUla's history, the presence of horses has long been a testament to our enduring ancient heritage, exemplified by the ancient inscriptions of horses on the rocks of AlUla. With a profound commitment to preserving and revitalising this deeply rooted cultural tradition, we embark on a journey to instill its significance in the hearts and minds of future generations. By hosting premier events in the equestrian domain, we aim not only to celebrate the majesty of this heritage sport but also to underscore our dedication to fostering a legacy that stands as a proof of AlUla's timeless connection with the equestrian world." He added.

A testament to its status as the ultimate endurance horse event, this year’s Endurance Cup again welcomes some of the greatest riders, horses, and trainers from all around the world.

The distinguished presence of regional royalty and VIPs will also add to its ever-growing prestige as attendees enjoy an incredible Arabian horse live experience in the Middle East’s premier endurance sports hub. All of the action gets underway from AlUla’s Equestrian Village with the 120km FEI 2* and 160km FEI 3* distance competitions taking place on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

A new home of world-class events, facilities, and rapidly growing infrastructure, AlUla’s Equestrian Village is part of RCU’s wider equestrian strategy to develop and expand the sport locally, as well as to position AlUla as the ultimate destination for heritage sports.

"We aspire to host the largest events in equestrian sports in alignment with the Kingdom's vision and aspirations. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup stands out as one of the most prominent events, having achieved significant success in recent years," stated Mr. Fouad Bin Fahad Ibrahim, Executive Director of the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation (SAEF). "Our goal is to establish it as one of the most prestigious and lucrative competitions globally, attracting endurance riders from around the world annually. We take pride in our esteemed partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla, which has played a pivotal role in orchestrating equestrian championships with exceptional organisation. This is owing to the enchanting nature and rich historical legacy of AlUla."

AlUla has emerged as a leading hub for equestrian excellence, while also fostering sports diversity and prioritising the welfare of the horses. Embracing inclusivity, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup allows both men and women to compete on an equal footing, with nearly 20% of the 200 riders in the 2022 edition being women. While the competition involves timed rides, the primary focus remains on ensuring the well-being of both rider and horse, emphasising the importance of completing all loops in optimal condition rather than pursuing sheer speed.

With a vision to bolster modern and heritage equestrian sports in AlUla, the Equine Training Programme based in the AlFursan Equestrian Village is building on the region's rich legacy within this field, with training initiatives established to empower local riders and professionals such as veterinarians, coaches, and groomers. As a result of the training programme, this year will witness the participation of 6 local riders participating at the 120km FEI 2* and 1 local rider participating at the 160km FEI 3*, who have been trained for all year round to get prepared for this thrilling competition.

The Endurance Cup has empowered Saudi Vision 2030 since its inception. Besides playing a starring role in AlUla’s emergence as a premier endurance sports hub, the event has supported economic development locally and nationally, welcoming tourists and creating new job opportunities in line with the aspirations of the Kingdom's leadership. It’s also inspired more Saudi nationals to engage in stewarding and veterinary support roles while fostering a route for local and regional enthusiasts to engage with equestrianism as a future hobby or potential career.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup is one of the marquee sport events in the AlUla Moments Calendar of events and festivals, spanning a large number of other heritage sport events such as the AlUla Camel Cup, AlUla Falcon Cup, the Tent Pegging World Championchip and Horseback Archery World Cup, in addition to the other sports events; AlUla Tour, AlUla Trail Race and Tough Mudder infinity.

For more information, kindly visit experiencealula.com.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

alulamoments@hkstrategies.com

About AlUla Moments:

AlUla Moments is AlUla’s new home for events. AlUla Moments calendar was launched at the end of 2021 and introduced new festivals and events to celebrate and unlock AlUla’s stories, uncover its secrets, and celebrate local and international cultures. With 7,000 years of civilisations and home to some of the most sophisticated ancient kingdoms of antiquity, AlUla is no stranger to social gatherings and cultural celebrations.

AlUla Moments calendar comprises of five festivals offering diverse experiences in art, culture, music, nature, wellness, equestrian activities, dining, and astronomy. The AlUla Wellness Festival featuring the latest practices to engage the mind, body and soul; Winter at Tantora, the original AlUla celebration of heritage, culture, fashion and music; the Ancient Kingdoms Festival offers immersive events acknowledging the ancient civilisations that lived in AlUla and its neighboring oases in Khaybar and Tayma; AlUla Skies Festival with the popular hot air balloons and stargazing experiences; and AlUla Arts Festival bringing together contemporary and ancient art events and experiences.

In addition to the festivals AlUla Moments calendar offers a number of marquee events, including AZIMUTH and Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo, along with the heritage sports events such as The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup, AlUla Camel Cup, AlUla Falcon Cup, the Tent Pegging World Championchip and Horseback Archery World Cup, a world-class fashion, adventure and sporting events.

For more information, please visit experiencealula.com

About AlUla:

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km², includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of 111 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Roman’s conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages, which has been recently listed on the UNESCO’s memory of the World Register. Also AlUla Old Town Village, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, which has been selected as one of the World’s Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UNWTO. Additionally, Hijaz Railway and Hegra Fort, which are key sites in the story and conquests of Lawrence of Arabia.

For more information, please visit: experiencealula.com