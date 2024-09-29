Discover how this event continues to drive urban innovation, attract international investment and shape the future of the industry.

Doha, Qatar – With less than two weeks to go, anticipation is building for Cityscape Qatar 2024, Qatar’s most prestigious real estate event. Cityscape Qatar will be launched following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat), to host an exceptional edition of the Qatar Real Estate Forum and Cityscape 2024. Held under the patronage of HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the event is set to take place from 13-15 October 2024 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

Cityscape Qatar is expected to attract a global audience of over 10,000 anticipated visitors. “This year's event will continue to bring together leading developers, futurists and technology innovators from around the world, reflecting our commitment to support Qatar’s rapid development and transformation as a prime destination for investors," said Alexander Heuff, Exhibition Director of Cityscape.

Cityscape Qatar brings together a diverse array of exhibitors, including Qetaifan Projects – Cityscape Qatar’s Platinum Sponsor, UDC – Cityscape Qatar’s Official Registration Sponsor, Qatari Diar, Barwa Real Estate, and Al Waab City showcasing their flagship projects and latest offerings. Attendees will have unique opportunities to engage and connect with top real estate professionals and industry leaders and attend keynote sessions, panel discussions and workshops led by renowned industry experts.

Cityscape Qatar will host developers from Egypt's Mediterranean North Coast, New Cairo Capital, and Red Sea, along with investment opportunities from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, Greece, India, and Pakistan. "We are helping investors better understand the current investment landscape by offering a diverse range of opportunities," explains Alexander Heuff. "For investors, Qatar offers economic stability and growth, coupled with excellent regulatory policies and transparency. Additionally, there is strong government support and incentives across sectors such as luxury properties, hospitality, tourism, and commercial real estate."

Cityscape Qatar is the country's leading real estate event, bringing together industry professionals, investors, and homebuyers to explore the latest developments and trends in the real estate market. With a legacy spanning 12 years, the event features a wide range of exhibitors, including top developers and service providers, and offers valuable networking opportunities, insightful discussions, and a showcase of premier properties. Cityscape Qatar is an essential platform for those looking to invest in Qatar's dynamic real estate sector, providing a comprehensive view of market opportunities and innovations.