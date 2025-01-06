Doha, Qatar – Msheireb Properties and The Business Year have revealed the lineup of distinguished speakers for the Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference, taking place on January 15, at Barahat Msheireb, Msheireb Downtown Doha. The conference will bring together influential leaders from across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to discuss investment opportunities, regional economic growth, and the growing influence of innovation and technology in shaping the future of the region.

The confirmed speakers from Qatar include Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal Al Thani, Group CEO of Doha Bank; Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties; Sami Zaitoon, Managing Partner of Moore Qatar; Irene Vidal, CEO of FMM; Bader Al-Madhadi, Senior Associate at Qatar Free Zones Authority; and Ziad Eissa Aboukloub, CEO of Suhail Industrial Holding Group, alongside representatives from Qatar's leading institutions and organisations.

The confirmed international speakers include Hamed Ahli, Head of Meydan Free Zone (UAE); Bandar Reda, Secretary General and CEO of Arab British Chamber of Commerce; Fahad Al-Sharekh, Vice Chairman of KAMCO INVEST (KSA); Alex Krunic, Senior Advisor to the Chairman of Commercial Bank of Kuwait (Kuwait); Ali Shehab, Global Director of Special Projects and Services at DNV (UAE); and Julien Hawari, CEO of Million and Sirius Lab (UAE).

The Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference will feature two important panel discussions:

Panel Discussion I: The Future of Economic Zones - Innovation and Opportunities: This panel will explore the future landscape of economic zones in the GCC, emphasizing the pivotal role of innovation and collaboration. Discussions will cover the impact of public-private partnerships and regional cooperation on fostering innovation, examining how economic zones are adapting to global changes and evolving trends.

Panel Discussion II: The Role of Technology in Infrastructure and Private Investment's Impact on Regional Connectivity in the GCC: This discussion will focus on how technology and private investment are shaping infrastructure development in the GCC. The panel will examine strategies for enhancing regional connectivity and fostering sustainable economic growth through technological advancement.

Prior to the main conference, HEC Paris will host an interactive workshop as the Knowledge Partner of the event. The workshop will feature speakers from Microsoft, Schneider Electric, HBKU, and Expertise France, followed by a hackathon session.

The event has garnered support from various organizations, with new partners including the Arab British Chamber of Commerce, Dukhan Bank, and Elite Motors Strategy Hub. The conference is expected to welcome guests from the Arab British Chamber of Commerce, Qatar Chamber, US-Qatar Business Council, and the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, among others.

To register for the Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference 2024, visit The Business Year website: https://thebusinessyear.com/event/qatar-investment-and-innovation-conference-2024/?srsltid=AfmBOorTL3EQc1m4d8e6VJmWQYeV4O0_dTVcuMVMQw8OzSHAYRJZt2N9

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences and Community Development and Qatar’s leading sustainable property developer, supporting the goals of Qatar’s 2030 Vision and Qatar Foundation’s objectives.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts, which employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar’s environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

It is an integrated city that embraces modern, fully furnished residential units, a range of mixed- use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery by AccorHotels, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb- the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region.