Manama, Bahrain – Organised by Informa Markets, The Autumn Fair, Bahrain’s largest and most popular indoor consumer products show, will open its doors from the 21st to the 29th of December 2023 in Halls 5 & 6 at Exhibition World Bahrain.

The Autumn Fair is considered to be one of the largest exhibitions of its kind and brings together numerous suppliers, retailers, and consumers, increasing competition and stimulating business activity as a result. The Autumn Fair aspires to boost the tourism sector's contribution to the national economy, in line with the Bahrain Economic vision 2030 and towards achieving the goals of the Economic Development Board.

“The Autumn Fair is Bahrain’s biggest and most popular annual consumer products exhibition and has a truly unique atmosphere for visitors to enjoy. The exhibition centre becomes a colourful bazaar, transformed by traders who have travelled from far and wide to Bahrain, bringing with them their country’s best exports. The largest international groups assemble to form national pavilions” said Mohammed Ebrahim, Informa Markets Exhibitions Director.

The Autumn Fair is a 9-day shopping event featuring over 650 stalls from 16 countries and attracting over 165,000 shoppers from the GCC annually. It offers a retail festival experience ranging from specialty foods, textiles, furnishings to electrical goods and clothing. The Autumn Fair also acts as a hub for distributors and agents to network and expand their businesses. The 2023 edition will introduce two new country pavilions, Thailand, and China.

Based on previous success, the event is expected to attract a large number of visitors, up to 20,000 visitors daily throughout the duration of the fair.

For more information, please visit www.theautumnfair.com.

