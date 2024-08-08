Entrepreneurship Education in Africa (EEA) Summit hosted by the Anzisha Prize aims to strengthen the communities that support African entrepreneurs and accelerate entrepreneurship education

JOHANNESBURG — The annual Anzisha Prize Entrepreneurship Education in Africa (EEA) Summit took place Wednesday 7 August 2024. This crucial gathering brings together educators, investors, policymakers, and entrepreneurs from across the African continent to explore and celebrate excellence and innovative approaches in youth entrepreneurship education and support.

"We truly believe that more young people must choose entrepreneurship, and they must do so at a very young age. The ecosystem must support these young people. Their success is our collective responsibility.” said Hatim Eltayeb, CEO of the Africa Leadership Academy.

He adds, "We believe that entrepreneurship is a key lever for a socially responsible and purpose-oriented leadership education. At Africa Leadership Academy and through Anzisha, we believe in investing in individuals – both as agents of change and those needing the change. We also believe that this work requires a collaborative approach."

The summit provides a platform for attendees to gain insights into youth entrepreneurship education on the continent. Its mandate is to enable dialogue and decide actionable departures for creating and delivering an effective entrepreneurship education in Africa. Participants also networked with like-minded individuals and build a collaborative culture aimed at achieving a future where entrepreneurs are at the centre of Africa's economic growth.

Workshops and sessions at the summit were led by the different partners within the ecosystem including Minority Africa, the University of Cape Town, Allan Gray Orbis Foundation, elea Foundation, Junior Achievement Africa, DigiFemmes, Primestars, BluLever Education, Jangu International and WYLDE International LTD. The sessions delved into important topics within the youth entrepreneurship ecosystem on the continent. These topics ranged from how to build the sort of businesses in Africa that empowers minority communities; empowering student entrepreneurs through positive psychology; to the importance of mentorship and entrepreneurial mindset and integrating social emotional skills into entrepreneurship education.

"This summit presents an invaluable opportunity to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Africa. By convening key stakeholders, we can establish strategic partnerships, share best practices, and collectively advance entrepreneurial educatio’n for young people. Such platforms are instrumental in fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial culture and driving sustainable economic development across the continent," said David Tait, Senior Director, Entrepreneurship Education Programs, Anzisha Prize.

These sessions proved to be engaging and pivotal for attendees. They offered the much-needed insights into some of the impact case-studies. These can be relied on for fostering the necessary progress towards entrepreneurship education modelling, policymaking, support and pedagogies across the entire ecosystem.

Another highlight of the EEA Summit was the Anzisha Prize Awards Gala, where the achievements of the 2022 Anzisha Fellows was celebrated. In addition, the winners each receive $10 000 to help bring their innovative ideas to life.

By providing a platform for learning, collaboration, and celebration, the EEA Summit aims to support and empower the next generation of African entrepreneurs. To learn more about the EEA Summit and to watch the key addresses please visit: anzisha.org

-Ends-

Media Contact:

Name: Kabelo Mothoa

Organization: FleishmanHillard in Johannesburg

Email: kabelo.mothoa@fleishman.co.za

About the Entrepreneurship Education in Africa (EEA) Summit

The Entrepreneurship Education in Africa (EEA) Summit is an annual event that brings together educators, investors, policymakers, and entrepreneurs from across Africa to explore and celebrate excellence and new approaches in youth entrepreneurship education and support. The summit aims to build communities that support the very young entrepreneur scenario for Africa and inspire action towards a future where young entrepreneurs thrive. For more information, visit https://anzisha.org/summit/

About The Anzisha Prize

The Anzisha Prize is Africa's biggest award for her youngest entrepreneurs aged 15 - 22 years, and hands out over USD $140,000 every year in business support and prize money to very young entrepreneurs from all over the continent. It is a three-year fellowship for young African entrepreneurs. The program identifies, equip young people with tools and resources to run successful businesses and celebrate their entrepreneurial endeavours. Visit the website for more information https://anzishaprize.org/