Shaping the Future of Business, Governance, and Innovation in the GCC, the Summit Brings Together Global Advisory Leaders to Explore Trends, Best Practices, and Opportunities Across Government, Family Businesses, and Investment Ecosystems

Dubai will host some of the world’s leading governance and advisory experts at the Megatrends Summit 2025, taking place on 18 November at the Marriott Resort, Palm Jumeirah. Hosted by the global professional body Advisory Board Centre, the Summit marks its debut in Dubai and spotlights the city as a rising global hub for governance, advisory, and innovation in the GCC.

As GCC economies continue to play a growing role in shaping corporate advisory and governance practices, Dubai is positioning itself at the forefront of transparency, accountability, and international best practices. Building on the success of last year’s inaugural global Megatrends Summit in Singapore, the Dubai edition offers exclusive opportunities for insights, networking, and actionable strategies for advisory professionals and business leaders in the region.

“The advisory profession has grown five-fold over the past five years,” said Louise Broekman, Founding Director of the Advisory Board Centre. “Professionals in the Gulf are embracing new opportunities to apply their expertise in meaningful ways. We are excited to host the Summit in Dubai, as it provides the perfect platform for regional and global leaders to exchange knowledge, explore trends, and influence the future of advisory boards.”

The Summit goes beyond a traditional conference, combining thought leadership, interactive workshops, and roundtable discussions. Sessions will explore trends in governance, family businesses, investment, innovation, and the evolving role of trusted advisors, giving participants actionable insights, real-world case studies, and practical strategies to strengthen their advisory impact. The Summit concludes with a networking event, offering an exclusive opportunity for high-level connections and collaboration among senior advisory professionals.

"This is a golden opportunity to engage with leaders that are shaping the sector, to connect with advisors that are influencing the direction of policy and business, and to gain tools and insights to advance your role in the evolving advisory board ecosystem,” said Udo Doring, CEO of the Advisory Board Centre.

To meet the growing demand for professional development opportunities in the region, two programs will be offered during the week of the Summit: the Advanced Facilitation Skills Program and the Certified Chair™ Executive Program. Advisory professionals, as well as those interested in learning more about the growing profession, are encouraged to attend.

For more information on the Summit and to register, visit the Megatrends Dubai Summit webpage.

The Advisory Board Centre is the global professional body for the advisory board sector, promoting best practice, ethics, and professional development for advisors worldwide. With members in over 30 countries, it provides credentials, education, research, and advisory services to individuals and organisations seeking to elevate governance and advisory standards.

