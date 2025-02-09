Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Under the honorary founding patronage of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Festival returns in its 22nd edition under the inspiring theme 'Abu Dhabi – A World of Harmony,’ in alignment with the UAE’s “Year of Community.” This year, the Festival celebrates over 50 years of friendship and diplomatic relations between the UAE and its country of honour, Japan, with an extraordinary inaugural concert.

The Festival’s Inaugural Concert

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and founded by Her Excellency Huda Al Khamis-Kanoo, Founder of ADMAF and Abu Dhabi Festival, this year’s Festival opened on 7 February 2025 in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence and Patron of ADMAF, Her Excellency Dr. Maitha Al Shamsi, UAE Minister of State and His Excellency Ken Okaniwa, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi. The Festival’s inaugural concert commenced with its first Abu Dhabi Festival Award ceremony of the year, presented in association with Chopard, honouring the artistic and cultural contributions of Japan’s Commissioner for Cultural Affairs, Mr. Shunichi Tokura and 2024 Pritzker Architecture Prize Laureate, Riken Yamamoto – who is also recognised one of the most influential architects in the world. During a special award ceremony, this prestigious honour was bestowed upon its esteemed recipients by H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence and ADMAF Patron, and H.E. Huda Ibrahim Al Khamis-Kanoo, Founder of ADMAF and Abu Dhabi Festival.

Abu Dhabi Festival’s inaugural concert continued to build on its legacy of firsts with the historic performance of the renowned New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra for the first time in the Arab world, led by legendary conductor Yutaka Sado, alongside star tenor Jonathan Tetelman and celebrated pianist, Kyohei Sorita on 7 & 8 February 2025. These two historic performances set the stage for the exceptional lineup of talent from around the world that will grace the Festival over the next two months.

Attendees were captivated by a stunning repertoire on the two opening nights, including Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with Kyohei Sorita at the piano, Tchaikovsky’s iconic Piano Concerto no. 1 and Symphony No. 5, and Puccini’s “What a Beautiful Woman” from the opera Manon Lescaut, brought to life by the magnificent voice of internationally acclaimed tenor Jonathan Tetelman, among other remarkable pieces.

Her Excellency Dr. Maitha Al Shamsi, UAE Minister of State, said: “The theme of this year's Festival, 'Abu Dhabi – A World of Harmony,' embodies the cultural diversity of our society, which includes more than two hundred nationalities that share values of human fraternity, solidarity, harmony, and familiarity, that characterise UAE society, and work together, hand in hand, for the country’s renaissance and sustainable development.”

H.E. continued: "With the UAE declaring this year as the ‘Year of Community,’ embodying the leadership's vision towards building a cohesive and prosperous society, by strengthening ties within families and society, and developing relations between generations, the 22nd edition of Abu Dhabi Festival contributes to creating comprehensive creative spaces that consolidate the values of cooperation, belonging and common global human experiences, especially those related to the dialogue of civilisations and the preservation of cultural heritage."

“The Festival also celebrates more than 50 years of friendship and mutual understanding between the UAE and its country of honour, Japan, showcasing an appreciation for the diversity and richness of Japanese culture through its exceptional lineup of artists, musicians, and creators," H.E. concludes.

Her Excellency Huda Al Khamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and Abu Dhabi Festival, said: “The Abu Dhabi Festival returns for its 22nd edition under the inspiring theme 'Abu Dhabi – A World of Harmony,' uniting people and cultures through music and the arts, in alignment with the United Arab Emirates’ ‘Year of Community’. This year, the Festival also celebrates 50 years of friendship and diplomatic relations between the UAE and its country of honour, Japan.”

H.E. continued: “The Festival’s inaugural concert celebrates this special friendship and artistic excellence at all levels. From the inaugural concert, featuring the Arab World premiere of the New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra, led by the legendary Yutaka Sado, with star tenor Jonathan Tetelman, to the first two recipients of this year’s Abu Dhabi Festival Award—two exceptional visionaries: Mr. Shunichi Tokura, one of today’s leading composers and Japan’s Commissioner for Cultural Affairs, whose work unites hearts, minds, and cultures; and the 2024 Pritzker Architecture Prize Laureate, Riken Yamamoto, an architect who reshapes the way we inhabit the world."

“With masterpieces by Puccini, Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff, Dvořák, and Akutagawa, performed by the orchestra alongside ten musicians from the Abu Dhabi Youth Orchestra, the Festival renews its commitment to building bridges and empowering young Emirati musicians to strengthen the UAE's global presence. Throughout this year’s Festival, we will continue to present the works of the world's leading composers while also showcasing an exceptional lineup of talent in celebration of our country of honour, highlighting the beauty, diversity, history, and richness of this extraordinary culture,” H.E. concludes.

Empowering the Next Generation: Educational Initiatives at Abu Dhabi Festival 2025

As part of the ADMAF’s ongoing commitment to investing in the potential of its nation’s youth, Japanese Architect and 2025 Abu Dhabi Festival Award recipient, Mr. Riken Yamamoto, also participated in a special talk presented by the Abu Dhabi Festival as part of Riwaq Al Fikr - ADMAF Talks, in collaboration with the NYU Abu Dhabi Institute, on 6 February 2025. The talk, titled 'Crafting Tomorrow: Riken Yamamoto’s Architectural Journey,' explored the transformative power of architecture in shaping communities.

From 6-8 February 2025, Abu Dhabi Festival hosted education initiatives featuring the New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra. Students - from public and private schools - attended Festival in Focus, an exclusive open rehearsal with the orchestra, while musicians visited the Japanese School Abu Dhabi for a Back to School event with Maestro Yutaka Sado and Kyohei Sorita. A student from ADMAF’s Young Media Leaders programme – which offers young individuals hands-on experience in the local, regional, and global media industries – was given the invaluable opportunity to interview star tenor, Jonathan Tetelman, as part of Artists’ Studio initiative before the Festival’s inaugural concert. The initiatives concluded with a two Masterclasses as part of the creative training programme by Abu Dhabi Festival, where four students had the chance to play alongside and learn from the orchestra’s cellist Samuel Ericsson and violinist Sohei Birmann.

Additionally, on 7 February, the New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra performed an Encore at Emirates Palace, playing Hana (Flowers) by Rentaro Haki alongside ten student musicians from the Abu Dhabi Youth Orchestra.

The Festival continues to unfold with more extraordinary performances, solidifying the Festival’s reputation as a global centre for cultural excellence and diversity.

For the full Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 programme and to learn more, visit www.abudhabifestival.ae.

About Abu Dhabi Festival:

Since its inception in 2004, Abu Dhabi Festival has grown into one of the world’s leading cultural platforms, showcasing over 600 performances, 120 world premieres, and 100 commissioned works, spanning more than 30 countries. As a flagship initiative of Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), the Festival reflects Abu Dhabi’s position as a global capital of culture, fostering creative exchange and celebrating the values of Bilad Al Khayr—the Land of Blessings, inspired by the enduring legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed.

Under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who granted the Festival his patronage from 2007 to 2011, and its founding honorary patron His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Festival bridges nations and cultures, serving as a hub for dialogue, artistic innovation, and cultural diplomacy.

Rooted in the UAE’s commitment to tolerance, respect, and peace, the Festival champions artistic excellence and positions Abu Dhabi as a global nexus for creativity. With partnerships spanning continents and programming that continues to break boundaries, it unites diverse audiences and inspires a shared journey of discovery, transforming lives through the power of the arts.

For more information, please visit www.abudhabifestival.ae.

About Abu Dhabi Festival Award

In partnership with Chopard, the award reflects the Abu Dhabi Festival's unwavering commitment to honouring prominent personalities whose work contributes to cultural exchange and the advancement of the global art scene, including Count Jean-Pierre de Lonoy, star ballet performer Sylvie Guillem, mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato, maestro Riccardo Muti, jazz legend Wynton Marsalis, international tenor Plácido Domingo, musician Gustavo Dudamel, late famous American music producer and trumpeter Quincy Jones, composer and great maestro Dr. Walid Gholmieh, Arab artist Mohammed Abdu, poet Ousha bint Khalifa Al-Suwaidi, writer and thinker Amin Maalouf, and many others.

For more information, please visit www.abudhabifestival.ae/about-awards

About the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF):

Founded in 1996, ADMAF is one of the first cultural organisations in the Arabian Gulf. Pioneering new artistic practices, it seeks to deepen global cross-cultural dialogue and inspire a renewed interest in the creativity of the UAE and Arab world. Often in partnership with leading national and international institutions, it delivers multidisciplinary initiatives for people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities through the Abu Dhabi Festival, year-round youth platforms and community programmes.

For more information, please visit ADMAF website at: www.admaf.org.

Chopard – the Artisan of Emotions since 1860

Since its founding in 1860, Chopard has perpetuated a heritage of artisanal skills and traditional crafts by shaping contemporary creations synonymous with emotions. Guided by a resolutely positive vision of life, the Maison celebrates the precious moments of accomplished men and women around the world for whom watches and jewellery are a perpetual extension of their own joie de vivre.

In line with its vision, Chopard acts through the prism of three central elements: craftsmanship, ensured by the work of passionate Artisans who are experts in their respective fields; abundant and generous creativity, that enables each and every individual to find the precious objects most attuned to their own nature; and finally, ethics. Strongly involved in the strategic choices of the Maison, the Scheufele family believes that grand contemporary luxury must necessarily be ethical and responsible. It was for this reason that in 2013 Caroline and Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, co-presidents, launched the Journey to Sustainable Luxury, leading in 2018 to an announcement of the Maison to commit to use 100% ethical gold in producing all its watches and jewellery.

Today, the family Maison employs more than 2,000 people worldwide. It is independent and highly vertically integrated, controlling the entire process from design to distribution through 15 subsidiaries, 1,200 points of sale and more than 160 dedicated boutiques.

Over 50 different crafts are practised in three manufacturing sites with a strong emphasis on in-house training and transmission. Chopard’s expertise in Fine Watchmaking is acknowledged in the L.U.C collection, a line of exceptional timepieces crafted for contemporary gentlemen. The company is highly recognized for Haute Joaillerie creations such as its Red Carpet Collection, Green Carpet Collection and the exceptional Garden of Kalahari Collection. Chopard has also built its reputation on iconic collections of watch and jewellery like “Happy Diamonds”, “Happy Sport” and “Mille Miglia”.

Nurtured by the emotions of the Scheufele family members who have led, and continue to lead Chopard, the Maison has been a faithful partner to the Cannes Film Festival since 1998 as well as classic racing events, such as the Mille Miglia in Italy and the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique. Chopard is also Porsche Motorsport’s official timing partner.

