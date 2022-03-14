The 2nd Digital Transformation Jordan takes place from 14 to 15 March 2022 at the Kempinski Convention Center, Amman, Jordan

Countries lagging in digital transformation will soon fall behind in the race for effective governance and excellence. That’s why most countries are currently in various stages of digital transformation. Jordan has placed digital transformation a top priority on its national agenda.

More than 250 government and industry experts from several ministries and industries and 40 expert speakers have gathered to brainstorm on new ideas and discuss the roadmap for the future of digital transformation of Jordan at the 2nd Digital Transformation Jordan, that takes place from 14 to 15 March 2022 at the Kempinski Convention Center, Amman, Jordan.

Under the patronage of H.E. Mr. Ahmad Al Hanandeh, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and organised by Great Minds Events Management, the 2nd Digital Transformation Jordan is the only event in Jordan to cover the entire digital ecosystem.

At the 2nd Digital Transformation Jordan, H.E. Mr. Ahmad Al Hanandeh, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, said, “New technologies are coming into our lives today, and making life even better. The technology, that’s available nowadays, went beyond our imagination. With technology, we reached an age where nothing is impossible.

“We need better economy, better transparency, we need less corruption, better future for our kids. We need jobs and we need a better lifestyle for our citizens. If anybody can help us to reach these goals, then that’s the Digital sector, Jordanian companies working in this sector and our partners and friends from other countries from this sector.”

World Economic Forum estimates that 70 percent of new value created in the economy over the next decade will be based on digitally enabled platform business models. However, 47 percent of the world’s population remain unconnected to the internet.

A Gartner report shows that 80 percent of government organisations are still at the initial or developing digital maturity stages. Digital maturity in government remains low. Government CIOs recognise the value of digital government transformation and understand that their agencies must be agile and innovative to succeed, but struggle to be responsive in developing and successfully completing digital initiatives.

The 2nd Digital Transformation Jordan is set to examine the status of digital infrastructure, skills, entrepreneurship, and digital financial services and platforms that are crucial for Jordanian government to reach its vision of creating a secure and inclusive digital economy that achieves sustainable economic and social development.

Jordan has deployed 5G Network in the country in 2019 and currently implementing a major programme to transform public service delivery on the digital channels.

The country launched Jordan Digital Transformation Strategy in 2020 that represents a strategic framework for Jordan’s digital transformation that outlines the changes and strategic requirements needed to keep pace with the progress of digital transformation globally, improve the delivery of government services, and enhance the efficiency of government performance.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship is currently driving the government’s digitalisation process and has developed this strategy based on the Jordan Vision 2025, as well as applicable deliverables, trends, and practices adopted in this regard, and in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030.

The conference agenda includes industry discussion sessions, presentations and panel discussion on Jordan’s digital transformation strategy, data and digital transformation, cloud adoption and integration etc. Leaders and experts from several industries such as government sectors, banking sector, retail, telecom, transport and logistics, education, healthcare, utilities etc. will take part in this event.

The delegates include government officials and CEOs, directors, heads, and specialists from important departments such as: Digital Transformation, Information Technology, Data Science, Data Analytics, Corporate Planning, Strategy Planning, Business Analytics, Business Intelligence, Innovation, Smart Services, Cyber Security, Cloud etc.

With the newly approved National Strategy for Digital Transformation, Jordan aims to improve the transparency, flexibility, reliability, and sustainability of digital services, as well as reduce digital services’ time and costs, all consistent with Royal directives, and all consistent with global trends and national policies.

The speakers list for the event includes top names such as, H.E. Belal Hafnawi, Commissioner & Board Member, Jordan Telecommunication Regulatory Commission – TRC; Abdelkader Al Batayneh, Director of Policy and Strategy Department, Policy and Strategy Directorate, Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship; Nada Khater, Head of Digital Transformation Policies and Strategies, Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship; Lama Arabiat, Head of Artificial Intelligence, Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship; Dr. Nisreen Al Sayyed, Director of National Information System, Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship; Mohammad J Sear, Digital Government & Public Sector Consulting Leader, Middle East and Africa (MENA), Ernst and Young and many other experts.

The event will help all the industries involved to get access to key digital transformation stakeholders involved with ongoing and upcoming projects in Jordan and get insight into their plans to invest in new technologies.

Leila Masinaei, Managing Partner, Great Mind Events Management and organiser of the 2nd Digital Transformation Jordan, says, “Jordan has a strong educated and tech-savvy youth population who could drive the government’s digital transformation. Many start-ups in the Arab worlds were initially established by Jordan’s youth.

“As the country plans to position itself as a technology hub, it needs to transform its economy and make it more digital. With this comes the key role of digitally-focused government in improving governance and service delivery.

“In the 2nd Digital Transformation Jordan, the insightful speeches and panel discussions by some of the biggest leaders from the government sector of Jordan will make the event the most important platform in Jordan to cover the entire digital ecosystem and guide the attendees to the right way toward digital transformation.”

To conclude a power-packed day, the chairman will give a closing speech and set the scene for how the 3rd edition will approach 2023.

