The 2nd Arab Resuscitation Council Scientific Conference, officially registered in the UAE, will take place under the theme "For Life We Meet" from Friday to Sunday, 22–24 November 2024, at the Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf in Dubai. This esteemed event will convene leading Arab and international physicians, consultants across diverse medical specialties, and members of the Arab Resuscitation Council.

The conference will commence on Friday with a series of specialized training workshops, including:

An introductory workshop on eCPR Techniques

A workshop on clinical applications of point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS)

The Young Arabian Saver (YAS) workshop

Additional workshops will address resuscitation for women, children, and infants, superior bleeding control, and the integration of artificial intelligence and virtual reality in CPR education. There will also be training tailored for individuals with determination, including the visually impaired and those with hearing difficulties, to equip them with life-saving CPR skills and techniques.

The Main Conference sessions, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, will focus on advancing resuscitation practices in critical scenarios by introducing updated guidelines and evidence-based recommendations. Key topics include life-saving techniques, advanced bleeding management, and the application of state-of-the-art virtual simulation technologies.

Attendees will also gain insights into the latest international guidelines for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and emergency cardiac care, which underpin the rescue protocols employed by healthcare professionals worldwide.

To register and secure your participation, please visit the official website

