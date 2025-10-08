Dubai, UAE – The Arabia CSR Network proudly concluded the 18th cycle of the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards with a grand ceremony held under the patronage and in the presence of H.H. Engr. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Aviation Department and member of the Executive Council of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah. The prestigious event celebrated organisations that are redefining excellence in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainable development across the Arab Region.

In her opening remarks, Mrs. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Founder & CEO of the Arabia CSR Network, said: "From its inception in 2008 as a simple recognition scheme for corporations in the GCC countries, the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards have evolved into the Arab region’s “Sustainability Benchmark” — a rigorous platform combining recognition, knowledge and capacity building. The Awards began humbly with only three categories, focused on celebrating pioneering organisations within the GCC. Today, in 2025, they have grown to encompass 16 diverse categories that cover the entire Arab world, reflecting the region’s expanding commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. Over the years, hundreds of organisations have leveraged the Awards to shape and strengthen their sustainable business strategies, with many returning cycle after cycle to measure progress and climb to higher levels of excellence."

She added: “The winners of the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards have taken a bold path—charting new territories and leaving a lasting impact. This year, we witnessed unprecedented results, a significant influx of new participants, and a noticeable maturity in sustainability practices. These developments point to a bright future for our region, proving that sustainable and responsible business is not only possible, but essential for long-term prosperity and resilience.”

Mrs. Al Mar’ashi also highlighted that the strength of the Awards lies in their foundation: criteria aligned with leading international frameworks and standards in sustainable development, coupled with independent jury evaluations that provide participants with detailed feedback on their strengths and improvement areas. Each application undergoes a meticulous process of review, assessment and validation — making participation itself a valuable learning journey.

She noted that this year’s cycle saw a remarkable influx of new entrants, accounting for 41% of the 141 applications received out of 109 entities across 10 Arab countries, several of whom achieved top honours across various categories. The high calibre of submissions pushed scores above past years, reflecting the region’s growing maturity in ESG performance. At the same time, the Awards noted a relative dip in financial sector participation compared to last year’s strong showing, highlighting shifting dynamics in regional sustainability leadership.

“Sustainability is a journey, not a destination,” said Al Mar’ashi. “The work does not end here — it begins anew. Together, through innovation, collaboration and perseverance, we can build a region that is prosperous and sustainable for generations to come.”

The Awards honoured winners across diverse sectors — from energy to education, healthcare to hospitality — highlighting the breadth of sustainability leadership in the Arab world. The Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards ceremony honoured winners across 16 categories, celebrating their remarkable contributions to sustainability. The awards also serve as a benchmark for best practices in the region and highlight the progress organisations have made in integrating sustainability into their core business strategies.

- Large Business Category: Les Eaux Minérales d'Oulmès

- Medium Business Category: Economic Cities & Free Zones Cluster (KEZAD Group), Oman Flour Mills

- Small Business Category: Transworld Group

- Large Public Sector Category: Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA)

- Medium Public Sector Category: Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation

- Small Public Sector Category: Fujairah Environment Authority

- Financial Sector Category: Bahrain Development Bank

- Energy Sector Category: ADNOC Distribution

- Hospitality Sector Category: Stella Di Mare Dubai Marina

- Automotive Category: Galadari Brothers Group

- Construction Sector Category: Innovo

- Healthcare Sector Category: Emirates Health Services

- Social Enterprises Category: Sfanah Charity Organisation for Health Services

- Education Sector Category: Amman Arab University

- Partnerships and Collaborations: Bahrain Ministry of Interior Programme

A defining theme of 2025 was the increased emphasis on net-zero strategies and circular economy models, as organisations align with ambitious regional climate policies. Equally striking was the rising importance of partnerships and collective action, with 26 submissions in this category — underscoring the understanding that sustainability cannot be achieved in isolation. Another standout feature was the surge in sustainability reporting, with 70 reports submitted in 2025 compared to 42 last year — a 67% increase. The majority adhered to GRI Standards, several were externally assured and together they spanned 37 sectors. This remarkable growth reflects the deepening culture of transparency, accountability, and performance measurement across the Arab world.

The Arabia CSR Network extends sincere appreciation to its partners and sponsors. Special thanks to Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC), the Platinum Sponsor, for its unwavering support since the Awards’ inception, and to long-standing Silver Sponsor McDonald’s UAE, joined this year by China State Construction Engineering Cooperation Middle East. The Awards were made carbon neutral with the support of Farnek, reinforcing the event’s sustainability ethos. Thanks are also due to Emirates Environmental Group (Environmental Partner), Gulf News and Khaleej Times (Official Communication Partners), alongside other media supporters including Climate Control, Pan Asian Media, and Green Sustainability. Special thanks are also due for Dabur and One Hive for providing products as giveaways.

To date, the Awards have recognised 394 winners, received 1,781 applications, spanned 14 Arab countries, and covered more than 45 sectors. These figures demonstrate the Awards’ breadth and inclusivity and also underscore its role as the Arab region’s longest-running and most trusted platform for sustainability excellence. Over the years, the Awards have become a catalyst for knowledge-sharing, innovation and capacity-building, inspiring organisations to integrate ESG principles at the heart of their strategies. By bringing together governments, private sector leaders, civil society and academia, the Awards have built a unique ecosystem of trust and collaboration, fostering a culture of accountability and ambition that continues to push the boundaries of sustainable development in the Arab world.

About the Arabia CSR Network

The Arabia CSR Network is a professional multi stakeholder organisation established in the UAE in 2004. It is devoted to advancing the principles and practices of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability in the Arab Region. It facilitates networking, training, learning and sharing experiences and knowledge in matters of CSR and Sustainability. The Arabia CSR Network was the 1st GRI certified training partner for the Arabic speaking Middle East countries and had a partnership that lasted one decade and concluded in January 2022.

The Arabia CSR Network promotes, encourages and recognises responsible business practices through a bunch of services and offerings, including trainings & workshops, research and best practice Publication, advisory services, 3rd party assurance and a Pan-Arab acclaimed award programme known as the Arabia CSR and Sustainability Awards. One of its most prominent areas of focus is an intellectual annual platform to discuss the latest in the sphere of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability known as the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Forum.

