Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – The Middle East Drymix Mortar Association (MEDMA) proudly announces the return of its flagship event, Drymix Mortars in the Middle East 2025, to be held at the Sharjah Expo Centre in October 22, 2025. Now in its eighteenth year, this premier conference remains the leading technical and networking platform for drymix mortar experts, construction professionals, and institutional leaders across the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond.

The event is endorsed by the Sharjah Department of Public Works, University of Sharjah, American University of Sharjah, Abu Dhabi University, and the Jahzin Program by Sharjah Holdings, alongside more than 100 leading companies in the construction and building materials industry. Key sponsors include Blackburn Chemicals, Celotech, Dow Construction Chemicals, Evonik Industries, Haver & Boecker, Imerys, m-tec, NIFLQ, Organik Kimya, Pidilite Puma, Thrakon, and Wacker Chemie. The 2025 edition once again unites academia, industry, and government to advance modern, efficient, and sustainable construction practices across the region.

The one-day conference will feature an extensive technical program, an interactive industry showcase, and the release of the Drymix Mortar Yearbook 2025. Attendees will gain insights into cutting-edge technologies such as 3D concrete printing, sustainable binder development, AI-based concrete strength prediction, and decarbonization strategies for the cement industry.

Key sessions include “Rheology-Based Characterization of 3D-Printed Concrete Mixtures with Local UAE Materials” by Abu Dhabi University; “A Patented Approach to 3D Concrete Printing for Next-Generation Structural Elements” by the American University of Sharjah; “An Approach for Porosity-Driven AI-Based Concrete Compressive Strength Prediction” by the University of Sharjah; and “Progress of the Standardization, Certification and Enforcement Project for Cementitious Tile Adhesives (CTA) in Dubai,” presented by MEDMA’s Workgroup on CTA.

A key highlight of MEDMA 2025 is the active participation of university students showcasing innovative research that reflects the future of sustainable construction. The student poster session will feature projects from leading UAE universities, including “Infrastructure Growth Assessment of Urban Areas Utilizing a GIS Environment: Case Study of Sharjah City” and “FillWaves®: Self-Compacted Soil for Sustainable Construction.” These contributions demonstrate the creativity and technical excellence of future engineers committed to advancing sustainable development and smart urban growth across the region.