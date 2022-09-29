Telr the award-winning online payment gateway is a gold sponsor at FinTech Surge that is set to take place from 10th -13th of October at the World Trade Center.

Fintech Surge Event was designed to become the main player in evolving and transforming the fintech ecosystem in the MENA region. The event will gather the leading financial services companies, visionaries, banks, fintech regulators, payment gateways, and press under one roof, to build what’s next in fintech for a better customer experience.

Fintech Surge will introduce the most trending topics in the FinTech world through sessions run by powerful FinTech panelists from around the world, and Telr’s CEO Khalil Alami and COO Esraa Gamal will take part in those fruitful panels, participating in two of them, with the first one being for the COO Esraa Gamal “The Customer is the King - Providing a Tailored Experience Across the Customer Journey” on 11th of October at 13:45 and the second one for The CEO Khalil Alami “BNPL, Point-of-Sale (POS) Financing and the Future of Credit Card” on 13 of October at 12:00.

Telr’s priority is to contribute to all major events in UAE and KSA to support the continuous efforts taken towards the transition to digital payments to achieve a cashless society. Telr’s Team will be at booth Z4-i06 in Za’abeel Hall number 4, interacting with consumers on a personal level, and helping them scale up their business seamlessly through 120 currencies and 30 languages with the highest level of security. Through one simple integration, Telr provides access to every payment method it offers in UAE and KSA, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, UnionPay, Apple Pay, PayPal, SADAD, Mada and STCPay.

With its one-stop shop mindset, Telr provides comprehensive solutions for the ecommerce world, with a large selection of financial and business services including, payment links, QR Codes payments, digital invoicing, Buy Now Pay Later service (BNPL), a merchant financing program, and an easy-to-use tool for creating an online store in five minutes.

Khalil Alami, CEO and Co-Founder, Telr Payment Gateway said, “We are excited to be meeting merchants keen to scale their business online by utilizing our optimized solutions”.