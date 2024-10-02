United Arab Emirates: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) organized the "Digital Accessibility" Forum, the first of its kind nationally in Dubai city, which aims to enhance national efforts to achieve universal digital inclusion. The forum focuses on enabling all segments of society to access digital technology and e-services, while ensuring the provision of the necessary infrastructure that takes into account the needs of different groups, including People of Determination and Senior Citizenry. The forum discussed several vital issues, such as promoting innovation in digital service delivery, and developing digital standards that support ease of access to public- and private-sector platforms. The forum also reviewed best international practices in digital accessibility and the importance of building integrated and equal digital societies.

His Excellency Eng. Mohammad Ibrahim al-Zarooni, Deputy Director-General of the Information & Digital Government Sector at TDRA, affirmed in his speech during the forum that: "True digital transformation lies not only in technology, but in our ability to ensure that these technologies are available to everyone without exception. Allowing People of Determination and Senior Citizenry full access to technology is not just a goal, it is our shared duty. This is where the Digital Accessibility Policy we launched in 2024 comes into place as a landmark in our journey towards digital inclusion.

His Excellency added "Digital accessibility is the foundation of successful digital transformation, as we develop strategies and programs that ensure that digital services are accessible to all segments of society, regardless of their abilities or where they reside. We continue to work on improving the digital infrastructure to make sure that the UAE is a world-leading country in this respect.

On her part, Excellency Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for Community Development Sector at the Ministry of Community Development, said, "I would like to thank and acknowledge the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority for their great efforts in organizing the Digital Accessibility Forum. This quality milestone serves as a converging point for all authorities concerned with implementing the "National Policy for Digital Accessibility”, and local, international experts and speakers, to share visions, ideas, efforts and plans to ensure implementation.

Her Excellency added: "The National Policy for Digital Accessibility", which encompasses seven key provisions to ensure digital accessibility for all segments of society, including People of Determination and Senior Citizenry, comes in implementation of the national trend supported by UAE’s wise leadership, and which the UAE government is working to achieve by launching more enabling policies for various segments of society, in addition to its role in enhancing national efforts to being about an inclusive society, free of barriers, to access digital services with ease and high efficiency, stressing that the "National Policy for Empowering People of Determination" launched by the Ministry has dedicated an entire section on accessibility, and set a goal of enabling them to easily access various information, in ways that fit their abilities.

The forum was attended by a panel of local and international experts in addition to a number of government officials and representatives of tech firms. Experts discussed various topics in the area of the digital accessibility policy of UAE as well as best international, local trends, practices and experiences at Zayed University, ESCWA and Amazon.

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) undertakes the task of supervising the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE in accordance with the Telecommunications Law issued by Federal law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 and its amendments, and in accordance with Decree No. 23 issued on September 27, 2020, amending some provisions of Federal Law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 regarding the regulation of the telecommunication sector, and adding the “digital government” to the functions and name of the authority.

TDRA’s regulatory role is to ensure the provision of distinguished telecommunications services, develop the telecommunications sector, ensure the interests of the parties, apply the relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, develop human resources, and encourage research and development, to ensure the UAE’s leading regional and global position in the telecommunications sector.

In the field of enabling digital transformation, TDRA is responsible for supervising the federal digital government under Law No. 3 of 2011. Since then, TDRA has become responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic goals: enhancing the smart lifestyle, and Leadership in smart technological infrastructure in the UAE.