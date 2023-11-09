UAE: After a 15-year hiatus, RAW Coffee Company has returned in style to Taste of Abu Dhabi, the city's ultimate festival celebrating food, drink, and music. The brand proudly stands as the event's exclusive coffee sponsor.

As they step back into the TASTE arena, RAW is set to offer a comprehensive coffee experience, featuring a diverse menu that caters to all coffee enthusiasts. Alongside their classic range of espresso-based coffees and refreshing cold brews, they will also unveil a selection of innovative non-coffee beverages designed to captivate customers' palates. From the invigorating Matcha sunrise to the indulgent Pistachio frappe and the zesty Passionfruit & Lemon fizz, the new drink offerings promise to surprise and delight!

In addition to the exceptional coffee concoctions, RAW will be sharing its wealth of knowledge with visitors through educational and interactive experiences conducted over the three-day event. These engaging sessions will cover a wide array of topics, ensuring that attendees leave with a deeper appreciation of the world of coffee. This includes workshops on crafting exceptional espressos, unlocking the secrets of Matcha, exploring accessible hand-brewing techniques, indulging in coffee and chocolate pairings, creating beautiful latte art, mastering the art of espresso martinis, crafting unique mocktails, and discovering the convenience of ReadyRAW’s on-the-go brewing system.

Matt Toogood, Owner, and CEO at RAW Coffee Company, said, “The decision to participate at this year's TASTE event reflects our admiration for the new direction that the event's organizers are steering it towards, focusing on an artisanal approach and drawing inspiration from TASTE events worldwide. With shifting consumer demographics, we see this as an ideal moment to establish connections with our loyal clientele and cater to the ever-evolving preferences of the modern consumer.”

To further enhance their presence and involvement, RAW Coffee Company has also launched a series of online competitions, radio promotions, and engagement initiatives targeting their direct-to-consumer (B2C) audience.

Kim Thompson, Owner, and Managing Director said “We're excited to revive old memories and create fresh connections, all while brewing up the signature RAW Coffee Company experience that has been our hallmark for over a decade. We invite you all join us at this exciting event!”

RAW’s next appearance will be at Taste of Dubai in March 2024, as the official coffee partner. Set to be a dynamic celebration and a true feast for the senses, stay tuned for more updates!

-Ends-

About RAW Coffee Company

RAW Coffee Company, established in July 2007, is a specialty coffee roastery based in Dubai. Owned and operated by caffeine aficionados Kim Thompson and Matt Toogood, RAW is dedicated to providing premium roasted coffee to a niche market that values quality, freshness, and sustainability.

With over 15 years of experience leading the Middle Eastern specialty coffee scene, RAW is committed to ethical and sustainable business practices, ensuring fair treatment of their supply chain, their farmers and producers and their team.

RAW’s core values include direct and ethical business practices and a promise to deliver premium quality, locally-roasted coffee to our customers. In addition to supplying fresh beans, we also provide barista training, import Italian espresso equipment, consultation to hospitality partners, an extensive coffee retail section for grab-and-go customers along with a convenient online home delivery platform.

At RAW Coffee Company, we believe in committing to sustainability and its long-term impact to the growth and development of our industry.

RAW Coffee Company has been named BBC Good Food’s Homegrown Roastery UAE Winner 2022 and recognized by Dubai Economy & Tourism for its positive contributions to the F&B industry.

RAW Brands include: